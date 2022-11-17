Read full article on original website
Utah 118, Portland 113
Percentages: FG .462, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Beasley 6-14, Markkanen 3-5, Clarkson 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, Fontecchio 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olynyk 3, Horton-Tucker). Turnovers: 13 (Clarkson 6, Markkanen 3, Sexton 2, Beasley, Olynyk). Steals: 6 (Clarkson,...
TROY 73, MONTANA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Turner 2-3, Fields 1-1, Phillips 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Eugene 0-2, Punter 0-2, Williams 0-2, Muhammad 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Phillips). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 3, Miles 2, Fields, Turner). Steals: 7 (Eugene 2, Punter...
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .414, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McDermott 3-4, Bates-Diop 1-1, Branham 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Roby 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Hall 0-2, Jones 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Sochan 7, Bassey 3, Hall, Jones, McDermott, Richardson,...
NORFOLK STATE 89, ALABAMA A&M 83
Percentages: FG .412, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Thompson 4-8, Harvell 2-2, Brewer 2-4, Hicks 2-7, Downey 1-3, Peek 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Harvell). Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Blaise Akonobi 3, Harvell 3, Tucker 2, Downey, Thompson).
BYU 87, NICHOLLS STATE 73
Percentages: FG .371, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (White 4-4, Huffman 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Del Cadia, Huffman, Jones).
PORTLAND STATE 79, OREGON STATE 66
Percentages: FG .464, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Saterfield 4-9, Woods 3-7, Kirby 1-2, Parker 0-1, Harvey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Saunders 3, Eyman 2, Johnson 2, Starks 2, Kirby, Saterfield). Steals: 7 (Starks 3, Kirby, Saterfield, Saunders,...
Jackson St. 24, Alcorn St. 13
ALCN_Howard 2 run (Kiani kick), 11:42. JKST_Hunter 44 interception return (Mata kick), 07:39. JKST_Hunter 19 pass from Sanders (Mata kick), 11:26. RUSHING_Jackson St., Sy. Wilkerson 21-63, Sa. Marshall 5-9, Ty. Alexander 2-0, Team 1-(minus 1), Tr. Hunter 1-(minus 10), Sh. Sanders 8-(minus 19). Alcorn St., Ja. Howard 28-96, Ja. Leatherwood 4-14, Te. Adams 5-0, Tr. Lawrence 8-(minus 42).
Idaho 38, Idaho St. 7
IDST_Omayebu 49 pass from Vander Waal (Hershey kick), 09:26. IDHO_Harris 56 interception return (Chavez kick), 10:59. IDHO_Hatten 9 pass from Layne (Chavez kick), 10:05. RUSHING_Idaho, An. Woods 16-122, El. Cummings 8-51, Ro. Johnson 8-24, Ja. Layne 4-11, CJ. Jordan 1-4. Idaho St., So. Gasu 15-84, Ke. Kauhi 6-44, Da. Collins 7-33, Ty. Vander Waal 9-29.
Weber St. 33, N. Arizona 31
WEB_Cooper 1 run (Thompson kick), 06:27. NAU_Johnson 45 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 11:23. WEB_Williams 100 kickoff return (Thompson kick), 11:10. NAU_Gerena 5 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 00:01. Third Quarter. WEB_FG Thompson 39, 10:22. WEB_FG Thompson 29, 03:39. Fourth Quarter. NAU_Johnson 6 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 11:40. WEB_FG...
Krikke scores 22, Valparaiso tops Incarnate Word 68-64
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke’s 22 points helped Valparaiso defeat Incarnate Word 68-64 on Saturday night. Krikke also had five rebounds for the Beacons (2-2). Quinton Green added 20 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line. He also had six rebounds. Kobe King shot 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.
Cal Poly scores with 14 seconds left, beats Portland St.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Brasch threw for 415 yards and four touchdowns, Troy Fletcher scored the winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, and Cal Poly beat Portland State 49-42 on Saturday night for its first Big Sky Conference win this season. There were five touchdowns scored...
No. 6 LSU 41, UAB 10
LSU_Emery 2 run (Ramos kick), 10:44. UAB_McBride 5 run (Quinn kick), 9:30. LSU_Cain 5 run (Ramos kick), 5:59. LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), 5:21. LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), :40. Third Quarter. LSU_J.Daniels 2 run (kick failed), 6:50. Fourth Quarter. LSU_B.Thomas 5 pass from J.Daniels (Finison kick), 11:25. ___. UAB...
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
Savrasov helps Georgia Southern top Houston Christian 84-77
HOUSTON (AP) — Andrei Savrasov scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Houston Christian 84-77 on Saturday night. Savrasov shot 7 of 9 from the field for the Eagles (2-3). Tai Strickland finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 13 points. Jalen Finch finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Florida A&M 41, Bethune-Cookman 20
COOK_Byrd 9 run (Moghaddam kick), 13:34. FAMU_Smith 32 pass from Moussa (Romo-Martinez kick), 11:10. FAMU_Moussa 24 pass from Smith (Romo-Martinez kick), 01:01. COOK_Ellington 15 pass from Jones (Moghaddam kick), 07:30. Fourth Quarter. COOK_Averett 2 pass from Jones (kick blocked), 14:00. FAMU_Gross 18 pass from Moussa (Romo-Martinez kick), 10:11. FAMU_Jennings 7...
Moving On | Campolindo Surives Rancho Cotate; De La Salle Crowned Again
Campolindo Football Advances To North Coast Section Div. II Final After Instant Classic With Rancho Cotate; DLS Tops Pittsburg For Open Title •. That’s what the No. 2 seed Campolindo football team chanted in the moments after an unforgettable 42-41 victory over No. 3 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park in the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals.
McMahon powers McNeese to 24-20 victory over Lamar
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deonta McMahon rushed for a career-high 239 yards and two touchdowns and McNeese held off Lamar 24-20 on Saturday night. McMahon carried 10 times for 208 yards in the first half alone for McNeese (4-7, 2-4 Southland Conference). After a scoreless first quarter, McMahon...
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs
SEATTLE (AP) — Wayne Taulapapa’s voice was still laden with emotion after he rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards in No. 15 Washington’s 54-7 victory over Colorado, his best performance of the season. The Washington senior transfer running back wore a leigh made of flowers and...
