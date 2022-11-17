ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code

By Kelsey McGee
KTVZ News Channel 21
 6 days ago
(Update: Adding video, comments from councilors)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilors met Wednesday night with a packed agenda starting off with Measure 114's updates and implications, and ends with a public hearing on the lengthy process of the Camping Code.

Measure 114 recently passed during the election to establish a Permit-to-Purchase Program, limits magazine size and additional requirements for gun sales.

Measure 114 has four steps for the Permit-to-Purchase Program and the permit lasts for five years. The permit is issued when people meet the needed qualifications of the program. The qualifications include: getting a Photo ID, fingerprints, reasonable fee, background check, training course, and fitness evaluation.

Mike Krantz, Bend Police Chief, said Wednesday, "When you talk about the implementation on the Permit-to-Purchase (Program), that's a little bit more complicated."

"There's a lot of unanswered questions, it's a poorly written measure with a lot of ambiguity," Krantz added.

Nearing the end of the agenda, councilors heard from the public on the Camping Code. It relates to time, place and manner -- where people can camp, when, and how they can camp.

Bend residents spoke for three minutes on the issue.

"Great thought went into fine-tuning and hammering out the details on how this can be accomplished with the camping code. But, they're just empty words without enforcement," said Erin Woods.

Beth Brady said, "To demand people from the most vulnerable population to leave their fragile community and provide no other option is treating someone less than human."

After hearing from the public, councilors were able to express their concerns.

"Just knowing how complex systems are, I'm just really concerned with how fas this has been going," Bend City Councilor Mo Mitchell said. "Really from the beginning, I was asking for a time-out, can we slow down."

"This community should have started this work two decades ago," Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell said. "We should have been finding places for people to go twenty years ago -- more. this crisis has been building and building and building.

The camping code was passed with a vote of four to three.  Mayor Goodman-Campbell, Councilors Campbell, Kebler, Broadman, Perkins, Mitchell, Sehgal voted Yes. Campbell, Mitchell, Goodman opposed.

Here's the full presentation on Measure 114:

Measure-114-Presentation- Download

The post Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code appeared first on KTVZ .

KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County hiring consultant to study developing RV parks, campgrounds in 6 areas of county

Deschutes County is seeking proposals and plans to hire a consultant in January to conduct feasibility studies for potential development of public or private RV parks and campgrounds on up to six areas of public lands around the county. The post Deschutes County hiring consultant to study developing RV parks, campgrounds in 6 areas of county appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County commissioners hold hearing on ‘time, place and manner’ rules for psilocybin use

"Even before the pandemic, Oregon has had one of the worst mental health crises in the country. I think one in three Oregonians now are saying that they are suffering from anxiety or depression or another mental disorder," Leslie Carlson with Healing Advocacy Fund said Monday. The post Deschutes County commissioners hold hearing on ‘time, place and manner’ rules for psilocybin use appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Bend City Council narrowly passes code on illegal camping

By the slimmest of margins, the Bend City Council approved a new code change Wednesday that will severely limit where, when and how unhoused people can camp on city property. The 4-3 vote dictates the code change will go into effect in March, and could greatly alter how unhoused people are able to camp in the city.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park Board members Ariel Méndez, Jason Kropf resign; district seeks applicants for vacancies

The Bend Park and Recreation District is seeking two applicants for upcoming vacancies on the board of directors following the announced resignations of Ariel Méndez and Jason Kropf, as well as three budget committee openings. The post Bend Park Board members Ariel Méndez, Jason Kropf resign; district seeks applicants for vacancies appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘I’m really energized from this event’: Energy forum held in Redmond to discuss area’s energy future

The Environmental Center invited the public to help plan for Deschutes County's energy future. Saturday's event was the first-ever Local Energy Forum, held at the Deschutes County Fairground's OSU Extension Service Office. The post ‘I’m really energized from this event’: Energy forum held in Redmond to discuss area’s energy future appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘We’re thankful for our health’: Council on Aging opens its doors for Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has announced that in-person senior community dining will return in Bend, starting with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its newly renovated Fifth Street facility. The post ‘We’re thankful for our health’: Council on Aging opens its doors for Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Cedar Creek Fire burned-area review team issues reports; Deschutes NF fire closure area trimmed

The Deschutes National Forest as of Tuesday has further reduced the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire, while the Willamette National Forest released Burned Area Response Team evaluations of the impacts of the 127,000-acre fire. The post Cedar Creek Fire burned-area review team issues reports; Deschutes NF fire closure area trimmed appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94%

The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency said Monday it is pleased to announce 17 new businesses in the retail/restaurant/service sectors have opened downtown since the beginning of 2022. The growth in startups also led to an increase in the occupancy rate, up from 88% in 2021 to a strong 94% in 2022. The post Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94% appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Mayor Makes Recommendation For Homelessness Solution

REDMOND, OR -- The city of Redmond is looking outside the area for ideas on how to address the homeless crisis. Mayor George Endicott says there are plausible ideas out there, including creating a “safe camping” area. “I personally am most intrigued with the Seaside one, especially since the county has already agreed to about 10 acres on the edge of Redmond for us to use for homeless activities,” said Endicott who explained Seaside’s approach, “What they’ve done is actually set aside a designated area where the homeless can go and camp: either RV or tents. And then, once a week they have to clear out so the area can be cleaned up; and the city provides port-a-potties, sanitation stations, water.”
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 3rd Redmond ‘Safe Parking’ location approved

A program in Redmond to help those who are living in their cars is expanding. The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved a third location for the Safe Parking program that’s run by Mountain View Community Development. That will be located on county property near SE 7th Street and SE Evergreen Avenue in east Redmond.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Cedar Creek Fire’s size trimmed a bit, to 125k acres; now 75% contained

The Deschutes National Forest as of Tuesday has further reduced the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire, while the Willamette National Forest released Burned Area Response Team evaluations of the impacts of the 127,000-acre fire. The post Cedar Creek Fire’s size trimmed a bit, to 125k acres; now 75% contained appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 18-25

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT's Region 4 construction update for the week of Nov. 18-25. Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles The post ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 18-25 appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees

An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Historic Bend home about to move for Bend North Corridor Project

A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday. The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project,...
BEND, OR
