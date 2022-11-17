ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building the Best Blue Jays Team for 2023

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays and Mariners made a fascinating trade. Toronto sent outfielder Teoscar Hernández, one of its best hitters, to Seattle for righthander Erik Swanson and minor-league lefthander Adam Macko. Hernández is projected to earn $14.1 million in 2023 via arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors,...
SEATTLE, WA
Atlanta Braves reach two-year deal with lefty Tyler Matzek

The Atlanta Braves signed left-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $3.1 million that includes a $5.5 million club option with no buyout. Matzek agreed to donate 1 percent of his salary per season to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Matzek, 32,...
ATLANTA, GA
Report: Bellinger to Become Free Agent After Dodgers Don’t Tender Contract

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The outfielder is still eligible to re-sign with the Dodgers, but it reportedly would have to be for less than his expected arbitration salary of around $18 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Aaron Judge Explains Why He Won’t Bid on Record Home Run Ball

View the original article to see embedded media. Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run ball is going to auction, and the free agent outfielder will not be among the bidders. “Oh, no. I haven’t signed my free agent deal yet, so I think that’s a little out of my...

