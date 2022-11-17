View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The outfielder is still eligible to re-sign with the Dodgers, but it reportedly would have to be for less than his expected arbitration salary of around $18 million.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO