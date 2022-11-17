ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Judy Malinowski’s daughter hopes new documentary can lead to more law changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The documentary is an intimate look at Judy Malinowski’s last days of life and the impact her death made on her family and Ohio state laws. Back in August 2015, Malinowski’s ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. Malinowski survived for 700 days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries, but not before she recorded testimony that would later be played in her murder trial. Her killer is now serving life in prison.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio stops

COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello. Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Brutus, the dog shot in the face, recovering but family wants answers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brutus the dog is home recovering, with a few added sutures and a few less teeth, after being shot in the face. It happened Monday morning at his home on Butler Avenue. His owner, Heather Mitchell, says her son was home sick from school and heard the gunshots. One of those bullets went right through Brutus’ jaw.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

NCH places 5 butterfly displays around Columbus that light up when donations are made

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital is supporting pediatric patients this season with new interactive light displays in five different areas of Columbus. "Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life" is a butterfly display, that illuminates with each donation made to the hospital. The funds made go to support patients and families who can't be home for the holidays.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

New busing schedule to change start times for 7 Reynoldsburg schools

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg parents and teachers are upset over a new plan that will change the start time for seven schools following winter break. The district added a fifth busing tier which will allow all students to be in class five days a week. Some students have been learning remotely due to a staffing shortage of bus drivers.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
10TV

$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'I'm so grateful': Pickerington woman celebrates 100th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Virginia was born Oct. 27, 1922, and this year she celebrated an amazing birthday milestone – 100 years!. Virginia is a resident at StoryPoint, a senior living community in Pickerington. To help her have a special day, residents and staff organized for more than 100 birthday cards to be delivered to her.
PICKERINGTON, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy