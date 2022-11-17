Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Multi-vehicle crashes, slick icy roads as temperatures drop in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The plunge in temperatures led to black ice and crashes along I-270 and in other parts of central Ohio Saturday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, local sheriff’s offices and Columbus Police are warning of crashes and potentially dangerous conditions. The city of Columbus started...
Judy Malinowski’s daughter hopes new documentary can lead to more law changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The documentary is an intimate look at Judy Malinowski’s last days of life and the impact her death made on her family and Ohio state laws. Back in August 2015, Malinowski’s ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. Malinowski survived for 700 days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries, but not before she recorded testimony that would later be played in her murder trial. Her killer is now serving life in prison.
‘Praying for his recovery’: In Chillicothe, hearts are heavy while lights are bright
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Sleigh bells ring from a festive horse-drawn carriage. Lights shine brighter as the sky turns dark. This is what it's supposed to sound and look like as Chillicothe kicks off the holiday season. But this year feels different. “It's terrible, it's absolutely terrible,” said Chillcothe resident...
OSU Police & Student Government give 200 car locks to stop car theft on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Instead of being the victim, OSU students are working with OSU’s Police Department on prevention this weekend with their Steering Wheel Lock Program, giving 200 steering wheel locks to the most vulnerable students. “On the student side, for many of us, that's our livelihoods, when...
1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into karate studio in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A karate studio in east Columbus was left damaged after a vehicle drove through the building Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A vehicle reportedly crashed into Excel Karate Systems LLC, located beside Joe's Pizza in the 3000 block of East Broad Street, just before 7 p.m.
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Racist, anti-semitic phrases found spray painted in Ohio State lecture hall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University school leaders and campus police quickly condemned and removed what they described as racist messaging in a lecture hall on campus. According to the police report, it happened on Monday in Hitchcock Hall. An officer found racist and white supremacist phrases. The university...
Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio stops
COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello. Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
Brutus, the dog shot in the face, recovering but family wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brutus the dog is home recovering, with a few added sutures and a few less teeth, after being shot in the face. It happened Monday morning at his home on Butler Avenue. His owner, Heather Mitchell, says her son was home sick from school and heard the gunshots. One of those bullets went right through Brutus’ jaw.
18-year-old suspect in fatal Columbus gas station shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man at a northeast Columbus gas station last month. Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, was taken into custody after turning himself in Sunday. He is charged with murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky. The shooting...
Man arrested, charged with murder for 2021 shooting near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect was arrested and charged on Thursday for the shooting death of a 43-year-old man near downtown Columbus last year. On Sept. 16, 2021, officers were called to the 600 block of Gilbert Street for a reported shooting. Officers found 43-year-old Steven Simpson suffering from...
NCH places 5 butterfly displays around Columbus that light up when donations are made
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital is supporting pediatric patients this season with new interactive light displays in five different areas of Columbus. "Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life" is a butterfly display, that illuminates with each donation made to the hospital. The funds made go to support patients and families who can't be home for the holidays.
New busing schedule to change start times for 7 Reynoldsburg schools
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg parents and teachers are upset over a new plan that will change the start time for seven schools following winter break. The district added a fifth busing tier which will allow all students to be in class five days a week. Some students have been learning remotely due to a staffing shortage of bus drivers.
'One of the world’s greatest aviators': Community remembers Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Holden, co-owner of SkyVista Aviation in Marysville says he worked alongside Curt Rowe for over 10 years, and said the entire aviation industry has heavy hearts over the news of Rowe’s passing. “Curt will be sorely missed here in Ohio both with the Civil...
Police announce charges against 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have filed an arrest warrant for another person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station late last month. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, is charged with three counts of felonious assault stemming from the shooting on Oct. 30 that left 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky dead.
‘Unprecedented action’: CCS leaders explain reason to overhaul bus transportation mid-school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Families and students within the Columbus City Schools district are bracing for big changes to the bus transportation system. “Why now? We knew we needed to take action,” said Scott Varner, Executive Director of Student and Family Engagement. A driver shortage combined with a software...
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
'I'm so grateful': Pickerington woman celebrates 100th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Virginia was born Oct. 27, 1922, and this year she celebrated an amazing birthday milestone – 100 years!. Virginia is a resident at StoryPoint, a senior living community in Pickerington. To help her have a special day, residents and staff organized for more than 100 birthday cards to be delivered to her.
