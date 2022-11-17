Read full article on original website
Related
‘Well, I’m no literacy expert, but …': Sue Corbin
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- People of power in Ohio are pushing a literacy agenda that is not good for our children. Ask nearly anyone who is a proponent of the Science of Reading (SoR) and LETRS training (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), and you are likely to hear the phrase, “Well, I’m no literacy expert, but…” before they rattle off their reasons why they support it. This statement comes from state legislators and many education leaders who really are not literacy experts. So, if they are willing to admit their lack of authority, why do they so strongly side with a teaching approach that has not been proven to work?
How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
Here’s how many OhioHealth IT workers left for Accenture, elsewhere ahead of layoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With six months’ notice that their jobs were being outsourced, 42% of 567 affected OhioHealth Corp. IT workers left early, including some for the Accenture unit taking on their work. Central Ohio’s largest hospital system will terminate 314 positions on Jan. 3, according to a warning notice filed with […]
Ohio GOP advances bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after Dems take over
Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and one week later, the Republican lawmakers moved a bill forward to strip their powers.
Ohio GOP aims to change voting laws during lameduck session
Ohio's elections chief on Thursday championed a lameduck push to require a supermajority of voters in order to pass certain constitutional amendments
Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
University offers free teaching degree to combat Ohio teacher shortage
Baldwin Wallace University, partnered with Meteor Learning, announced a new initiative that will allow a number of candidates to receive an accelerated math or science teaching degree for free.
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gov. DeWine announces selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new cyberspace mission
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced today that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of...
Proposed GOP voting ‘reforms’ in Ohio would make it harder and costlier to vote
Republican lawmakers assured themselves of supermajorities in Columbus through illegal gerrymandering. Now, they want to lock in that power by making it even harder for voters to have their say (”Lawmakers again eye sweeping changes to elections law,” Nov. 18). Substitute House Bill 294 would increase the time,...
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
wvxu.org
Analysis: Ohio GOP launches a power grab over public education. They're likely to succeed
Do you know what one-party control of government in Ohio really means?. If the Republicans' veto-proof super-majority in the Ohio General Assembly sees any corner of state or local government that does not totally align with their view of the world, they will step in and crush it. They will steamroll over it and make it disappear.
Did Ohio voters wipe away all of the state’s bail rules by passing Issue 1?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio voters passed Issue 1 last week, they voted to allow judges to set higher bail amounts to keep defendants behind bars in the name of public safety. But the Ohio public defender’s office and bail-reform advocates say the newly passed constitutional amendment does something else: it completely wipes away all of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rules regarding bail, from what factors judges should consider when setting bail to the conditions they can set on defendants’ releases.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, but there is a specific reason for the uptick.
Ohio power plant ordered to stop dumping toxic coal ash
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
13abc.com
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed a distracted driving bill on Wednesday as a way to crack down on distracted driving. The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re using their cell phone while driving a vehicle. Currently, drivers have to commit another offense before an officer can pull them over.
Comments / 0