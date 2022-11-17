ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

‘Well, I’m no literacy expert, but …': Sue Corbin

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- People of power in Ohio are pushing a literacy agenda that is not good for our children. Ask nearly anyone who is a proponent of the Science of Reading (SoR) and LETRS training (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), and you are likely to hear the phrase, “Well, I’m no literacy expert, but…” before they rattle off their reasons why they support it. This statement comes from state legislators and many education leaders who really are not literacy experts. So, if they are willing to admit their lack of authority, why do they so strongly side with a teaching approach that has not been proven to work?
NBC4 Columbus

How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
NBC4 Columbus

Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints

In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com

Did Ohio voters wipe away all of the state’s bail rules by passing Issue 1?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio voters passed Issue 1 last week, they voted to allow judges to set higher bail amounts to keep defendants behind bars in the name of public safety. But the Ohio public defender’s office and bail-reform advocates say the newly passed constitutional amendment does something else: it completely wipes away all of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rules regarding bail, from what factors judges should consider when setting bail to the conditions they can set on defendants’ releases.
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio power plant ordered to stop dumping toxic coal ash

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
13abc.com

Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed a distracted driving bill on Wednesday as a way to crack down on distracted driving. The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re using their cell phone while driving a vehicle. Currently, drivers have to commit another offense before an officer can pull them over.
