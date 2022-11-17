Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 11/22/2022
The Pet of the Week is Lil Gabby, a 5-month-old kitten. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244). The department noted last week’s pet, a guinea pig named Butterscotch, is also still up for adoption.
wfft.com
Warming trend continues midweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — High pressure remains in control through the middle of the workweek, paving the way to another mostly sunny day. Wednesday afternoon highs reach into the middle 50s with a light breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the lightning festivities Wednesday evening. Temperatures should...
wfft.com
New Haven church collects 1,850 pounds of food in food drive challenge
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - The Saint James Food Pantry is getting a major boost this winter. The New Haven Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council teamed up with the Saint James Lutheran Church for their annual Corporate Food Drive Challenge. In total, they collected close to 1,850 pounds of food....
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Carroll Middle students lead food drive for local pantries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Several local churches are ramping up their efforts to collect food ahead of the winter season, and they’re getting some help. Carroll Middle School wrapped up its annual food drive competition this month. "I didn’t really realize how much food we had until I...
WANE-TV
Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
inkfreenews.com
Fire Damages Hoffman Lake Home and Shed
WARSAW — Fire damaged a home and a nearby shed along Hoffman Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 21. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 2865 N. Lakeview Drive, Warsaw, on the west side of Hoffman Lake. Firefighters parked two firetrucks in a neighbor’s driveway between the homes...
WANE-TV
Angel Gowns drape infants with dignity and grieving parents with kindness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For one day every month, a conference room in Parkview Regional Medical Center becomes a sewing room. Volunteers line the tables with machines and fabrics, and ironing boards line the wall. They take the elegant satins and lace and beads from wedding gowns and transform them to angel gowns. Tiny outfits, for tiny babies to wear for their eternal sleep.
wfft.com
Union Street Market opens to the public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
wfft.com
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
wfft.com
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
wfft.com
Riverfront Fort Wayne to host sensory-inclusive Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Riverfront Fort Wayne has been certified sensory-inclusive and will host a sensory-friendly Night of Lights Wednesday at Park Foundation Pavilion Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street. The show will be offered in 8-minute sessions starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. and will...
stlouisnews.net
40,000 minks released into wild in Ohio pose danger to wildlife, farms
CLEVELAND, Ohio: After vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks from their cages this week, thousands of the animals were seen roaming the countryside of northwestern Ohio. Local media in Van Wert County, Ohio, reported that minks overran nearby roads and many were hit by passing...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 264 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,874 cases and 1,213 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights route hosts record number of holiday displays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne families are bundled up and hopped in their cars for the Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights kick-off Sunday. Organizer Amanda Brown says she has always loved bringing her kids to see the displays, but was not involved with the organization until 2019. “I...
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WANE-TV
Tree lighting ceremony addresses grief during holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tree lighting and memorial service Sunday in downtown Fort Wayne recognized the mixed emotions that can come with the holidays for those who have experienced loss. This was the 37th year of the event put on by Stillwater Hospice. Organizers said the “Holiday...
wtvbam.com
Six foster children united with new families during Branch County Adoption Day
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Tuesday was a special day for the Family Division Juvenile Unit and Branch County Circuit Court. Adoption Day is an annual tradition that typically takes place on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving Day. It provides the opportunity to highlight the importance of adoption and the needs...
