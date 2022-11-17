ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Pet of the Week: 11/22/2022

The Pet of the Week is Lil Gabby, a 5-month-old kitten. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244). The department noted last week’s pet, a guinea pig named Butterscotch, is also still up for adoption.
wfft.com

Warming trend continues midweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — High pressure remains in control through the middle of the workweek, paving the way to another mostly sunny day. Wednesday afternoon highs reach into the middle 50s with a light breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the lightning festivities Wednesday evening. Temperatures should...
WANE-TV

Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
inkfreenews.com

Fire Damages Hoffman Lake Home and Shed

WARSAW — Fire damaged a home and a nearby shed along Hoffman Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 21. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 2865 N. Lakeview Drive, Warsaw, on the west side of Hoffman Lake. Firefighters parked two firetrucks in a neighbor’s driveway between the homes...
WANE-TV

Angel Gowns drape infants with dignity and grieving parents with kindness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For one day every month, a conference room in Parkview Regional Medical Center becomes a sewing room. Volunteers line the tables with machines and fabrics, and ironing boards line the wall. They take the elegant satins and lace and beads from wedding gowns and transform them to angel gowns. Tiny outfits, for tiny babies to wear for their eternal sleep.
wfft.com

Union Street Market opens to the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
wfft.com

Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
wfft.com

Riverfront Fort Wayne to host sensory-inclusive Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Riverfront Fort Wayne has been certified sensory-inclusive and will host a sensory-friendly Night of Lights Wednesday at Park Foundation Pavilion Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street. The show will be offered in 8-minute sessions starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. and will...
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WANE-TV

Tree lighting ceremony addresses grief during holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tree lighting and memorial service Sunday in downtown Fort Wayne recognized the mixed emotions that can come with the holidays for those who have experienced loss. This was the 37th year of the event put on by Stillwater Hospice. Organizers said the “Holiday...
