dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. On November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the scooter, a store employee asked to see his receipt. The suspect, holding what appeared to be a knife, threatened to stab the employee. The suspect then fled the store.
Vineland, NJ, Police Looking For Suspect, Ask For Public’s Help
Officials with the Vineland Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an investigation. Police aren't saying what the man may have done. If you can help police identify the man in the above photo, you're urged to contact Ofc. Nelson at cnelson@vinelandcity.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS; reference VPD #22-47620.
WMDT.com
Laurel Police asking for public’s help in identifying shoplifting suspect
LAUREL, Del. – Laurel Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting. On November 19th, around 11:56 a.m., police were called to the Food Lion located at 30214 Sussex highway for a shoplifting incident. Investigators say a man left the store with multiple items without paying for them. He is described as a Black male in his 40s, with dreadlocks to his shoulders. The suspect fled the store in a black Smart Car with red doors, and a Delaware registration, police say.
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Hope You Know Something About This Murder
The Middletown Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020. On November 21, 2020, police responded to the intersection of New Street and Cole Blvd. in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Akeem Evans shot in the roadway. Evans later succumbed to his injuries.
WMDT.com
One injured in Dover convenience store shooting
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured one at a local convenience store. Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. Officers made contact with the victim at the hospital, who reported that he was at The Depot, located at 595 Forest Street, earlier in the day when he was shot by a man wearing a black puffy coat.
WGMD Radio
Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Kent County Homicide Case
Maryland State Police need your help in solving a murder case from 2021. Police say a 51-year old. man—Kimm Anthony Knott of Millington—Maryland died in a house fire that happened just before 1. a.m. on October 30th, 2021 in Kent County, Delaware. Investigators determined that someone. intentionally caused...
WBOC
Two Men Arrested in Dover Following Search Warrant
Dover, Del. - Dover police have arrested two men on weapons and drug dealing charges following a search warrant Thursday. The Dover Police Department say they have arrested Undray Moaney, 46, and Terrell Clark, 43 of Dover. Both men are facing weapon and drug dealing charges. According to Dover police,...
Crime Fighters: FBI investigating at least 9 armed robberies at Philadelphia Rite Aid stores
One of the locations, on the 5400 block of Rising Sun Avenue, has been targeted at least four times.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Thursday Afternoon Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting at the Depot on Forest Avenue Thursday afternoon just after 4. Police were called to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a 23 year old Dover man with a gunshot wound to the hand that he suffered earlier in the day. The victim told police he was shot by a black man wearing a black puffy coat. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WMDT.com
Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
WBOC
Three Young Suspects Involved in Police Chase before Crashing and Catching Fire
CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge. Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning in the Smyrna area. On November 18, 2022, at approximately 8:53 a.m., a black 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to its right and exited the roadway. The car continued northbound off the road for a short distance until it struck a set of trees, where it spun and came to rest.
WMDT.com
Dover roommates arrested after guns, drugs, cash found in their apartment
DOVER, Del. – A Thursday afternoon search warrant resulted in the arrest of two Dover men, and the seizure of guns, drugs, and cash. Police say Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unite obtained the search warrant for an apartment belonging to 46-year-old Undray Moaney, and 43-year-old Terrell Clark. Inside the apartment, police found a 9mm handgun, a .22 IR pistol, 15.2 grams of cocaine, 31.6 grams of MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and $853. Moaney and Clark were arrested without incident, and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2.
abc27.com
Update: Pennsylvania State Police say missing man located safe
GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 73-year-old James Borgiet, who was last seen in the area of Heron Court, Glen Mills, Delaware County on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 a.m. On Nov. 16 at 2:25 p.m., police said Borgiet was located safe. Police...
Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men
A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
Bridgeton man admits to gun and drug charges
A Bridgeton man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges. Anthony Johnson, 53, was stopped July 5, with an expired registration by police patrolling near the Budget Lodge Motel on Harding Highway in Buena Borough. The officers found fentanyl inside the vehicle along with...
WBOC
Kent County Levy Court Considers ARPA Funding Recipients
DOVER, Del.- One legacy from the pandemic is the debate on how to fund the recovery. Earlier this week the Kent County Levy Court discussed how to distribute more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. These funds were earmarked to help businesses that suffered financially during...
WBOC
Townsend Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- A Townsend man was killed in a crash Friday morning after he ran off the road and hit a tree. Delaware State Police say that a black 2015 Dodge Journey was going northbound on DuPont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road around 9 a.m. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted to the right and ran off the roadway. The car continued off the road until it hit a tree, where it spun before coming to a stop.
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
