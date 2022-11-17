Read full article on original website
President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation
Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Justice Henry Billings Brown and reasonableness in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896)
You will get a debate among legal pundits (I hesitate to call them scholars) on which was more puerile, Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857) or Plessy v. Ferguson (1896). You’d think they were both authored by immoral morons, as acts of pure ignominy. Last week, I argued for Chief Justice Roger Brooke...
Kerr: The White House campaign Trump hopes you'll forget
Donald Trump’s announcement of his 2024 candidacy wasn’t much of a surprise to anyone. What puzzled me were the headlines and references to what was described as his “third run” at the White House. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only person who remembers this is not Trump’s third campaign for the White House, but his fourth. His very first run was back in 2000, when he tried to capture the nomination of the Reform Party.If you...
