Fargo family displaced by fire
FARGO (KFGO) – A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
Minor injuries after vehicle rolls into Moorhead culvert
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people have minor injuries after a crash in Moorhead on Thursday afternoon. The Moorhead Fire and Police Departments were dispatched just before 1:00 p.m. to the area of 28th Avenue and Highway 10 East. Moorhead Police say the driver was on her way...
Driver flees GF traffic crash
Grand Forks police are searching for the driver of a two vehicle crash Friday night. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Demers Ave and Washington Street around 9:30 p.m. An SUV was traveling north on South Washington and was struck by a vehicle heading and turning...
Two found dead in apparent early morning shooting in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:45p.m.):. Friends and family have identified one of the shooting victims as 28-year-old Kierre Davies. Fargo Police say at 3:17 Saturday morning, they responded to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th St. N. Police say when officers got...
DRIVER FLEES ON FOOT AFTER ACCIDENT ON DEMERS AVE AND WASHINGTON ST. IN GRAND FORKS
Officers from the Grand Forks Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Demers Ave and Washington St. An SUV was traveling Northbound on South Washington and was struck by a vehicle traveling South and turning to go East on Demers. Witnesses confirmed the vehicle turning East ran the red light.
2 dead in north Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp. Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby...
Valley City man injured in rollover crash
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The driver of a Mazda 3 traveling southbound on Barnes County Road 22 lost control of his vehicle approaching Interstate 94 exit 288 and rolled the vehicle multiple times in the Gore area of the Interstate exit. The Highway Patrol said 30-year-old William Smith was...
Police investigating after 2 fatally shot in north Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in the north part of town early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found the two people with gunshot wounds.
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver from Minneapolis, 36-year-old Habib Mohamud, was cited after striking an overhead support on I-94 Tuesday afternoon. It happened at 4:30 PM at MM 272, 12 miles east of Jamestown. The interstate was covered with ice and blowing snow at the time.
Snow removal complaints on Grand Forks sidewalks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow can pose many problems for those getting around town. Whether it’s the roadways or sidewalks, if the snow isn’t removed it can be a problem. Especially for some that walk around Grand Forks. “I don’t expect it to be like perfect...
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
Wind and Icy roads causing hazardous conditions across the region
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Windy conditions and Icy roads are causing hasardous driving conditions in the region. Photos shared with Valley News Live show a Jackknifed semi on I-94 near Jamestown. Another Video shows a semi completely tipped over on I-94 near New Salem. As snow and blowing...
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
Fargo Park District looks for input on Yunker Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The site of a beloved children’s museum in Fargo is hoping to be brought back to life. The Fargo Park District is looking for ideas from the public on revamping Yunker Farm Park on the city’s north side. The Park District has...
