Moon, PA

RMU Fights Tough, Drops to No. 21 Dayton 60-51

RMU (2-2) struggled to put together a complete effort against a tough Dayton (3-1) squad in a 60-51 defeat. Josh Corbin, Kahliel Spear, and Enoch Cheeks began the offensive output for the Colonials. Cheeks missed his first few shots and finished 2-of-7 from field in the first half, foreshadowing RMU’s shooting habits.
DAYTON, OH
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 18

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA

