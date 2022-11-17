MIAMI -- City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, set to leave office early next month, hastily announced that he was quitting the panel on Thursday after two of his fellow commissioners suggested scrapping next month's scheduled meeting."You can expect my resignation to be re-written this afternoon and count it for today because I'm done."Russell stormed out upset. The December 8th meeting was supposed to be Russell's last as District 2 commissioner before he would officially step down after serving seven years. After Russell left, the commission voted 3-1 to move the meeting to January.Russell spoke with CBS4 hours after his...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO