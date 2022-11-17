Read full article on original website
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized after crash in Norwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole in Norwood Saturday morning. According to Norwood police the crash happened on Sherman Avenue and Victory Parkway around 2 a.m. One person went to the hospital in serious condition and the other two have...
WLWT 5
Family displaced after kitchen fire in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — One family has been displaced following a fire in Blue Ash on Saturday. According to the Blue Ash Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire in the 4900 block of Ridgecrest Lane at approximately 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
Fox 19
Missing Cincinnati child found safe
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching Friday for an 8-year-old boy reported missing. Allen Hinton did not return home as expected at 8 p.m. Thursday after he left his Winneste Avenue home in Winton Terrace around 4 p.m. according to a police news release. He has not been seen...
Fox 19
18-year-old struck, seriously hurt crossing Avondale street
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old woman was struck and seriously hurt crossing an Avondale street Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 600 block of Forest Avenue just before 6 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with a broken femur and a damaged...
Man, dog die in Northside fire
One man was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died. No one else was located inside the building, but the family dog was found deceased.
2 Hamilton residents dead in crash on I-675 in Centerville; 5 others hurt
Icy conditions were contributing factors in what led to a fatal crash on Sunday in Centerville on I-675.
WLWT 5
Report: One person rescued from structure fire in critical condition
CINCINNATI — One person is in critical condition after they were rescued from a structure fire in Northside on Wednesday, according to Cincinnati Fire Department. According to a report from District Fire Chief Gregory Martin, crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Washburn Street for reports of a structure fire at 7:31 p.m.
Cincinnati police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
Police found him 10:15 a.m. Friday after going missing at 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said he is safe and healthy.
WLWT 5
Coroner: 58-year-old man dies after being rescued from house fire in Northside
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after being rescued from a house fire in Northside on Wednesday. It happened around 7:31 p.m. when, according to a report from District Fire Chief Gregory Martin, crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Washburn Street. A man was found sitting in...
Fox 19
Man gets 22 years for fatally shooting woman from window of Covington home
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (ENQUIRER) - A man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman outside his Covington home last year, court records show. Edwin Nathan Brooks-Kellis, 29, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana with a firearm, the court records show. He was initially charged with murder but that charge was later amended to manslaughter.
Fox 19
Southbound I-75 reopens in Erlanger after semi crash
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A crash involving two semi trucks closed Interstate 75 South in Northern Kentucky Wednesday evening. One of the truck drivers was stuck in his cab for more than two hours. The southbound lanes were to be closed at I-275 for a “lengthy amount of time,”...
'It's just what we do': Cincinnati firefighter comes to aid of plane passenger
Christo was able to assess the passenger, get an IV started and monitor her until the plane landed and local EMTs took over.
WLWT 5
Historic Holloway House in Avondale to be new resources center, home for teen moms
CINCINNATI — For Rosemary Oglesby-Henry this mission is personal. "We learned through COVID that more than 35% of our teen parents were homeless. And there was nowhere for them to go. So this is vital to this area because it will be the first of its kind in the larger Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana areas," said Oglesby-Henry, CEO & founder of the organization.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Fox 19
Volunteers provide home maintenance for people in need
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - About 1,500 volunteers raked leaves, pulled weeds, and cleaned gutters for seniors and homeowners living with disabilities in Bond Hill Saturday as a part of People Working Cooperatively’s annual Prepare Affair event. People Working Cooperatively is a nonprofit in the Cincinnati metro area helping low-income homeowners...
18-year-old man found dead after Fairfield shooting
An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting along Planet Drive in Fairfield on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Fox 19
VIDEO: Thieves steal Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Have you seen a Bengals banner floating around town that seems a little *too* authentic?. Cincinnati police are asking after suspects stole the 20x8 banner from Paycor Stadium’s garage. The banner has a tiger on it with Paul Brown’s signature in orange text, police said.
Fox 19
Multiple coyote attacks in Fairfield, owners recount grisly pet deaths
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield residents are warning pet parents about packs of coyotes they say have killed several dogs and cats in the area. It’s a problem supposedly impacting people across the Tri-State. “It’s pretty sad having to pick up the remains of your dog,” said a man who...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
