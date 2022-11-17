ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers Pull Away From Hornets Late

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets were unable to extend their six-game winning streak against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night as they fell by a score of 125-113.

Mason Plumlee picked up where he left off in Orlando, recording the first four points of the game. He was active on both ends of the floor and had a big block on Buddy Hield, bailing out LaMelo Ball who went under a ball screen. Tyrese Haliburton was perfect from the field in the opening quarter, but it was Myles Turner that led the charge offensively for Indiana notching 16 first half points.

After going 0/9 as a team from deep in the first, P.J. Washington buried a pair of threes on a 8-2 run that he put together by himself. That hot spurt from Washington gave Charlotte a 40-34 lead and cost Rick Carlisle a timeout. The Hornets led by as many as 13, but things got a little too sloppy for Steve Clifford's liking with four turnovers in the final three minutes, which allowed the Pacers to close the gap via a 12-1 run. Despite the offensive collapse at the end of the half, the Hornets took a 63-60 lead into the locker room.

Unfortunately for Charlotte, that carelessness spilled over into the second half with three more turnovers within the first four minutes of play, allowing Indiana to take a 75-73 lead. The Hornets would eventually lock in defensively, forcing three turnovers in the final four minutes of the quarter, including a shot clock violation. During that span, the Pacers only made one field goal attempt and the two teams went to the fourth knotted up at 90 a piece.

Pacers rookie Benedict Mathurin made his impact felt early and often in the fourth, scoring the first ten points of the quarter for Indiana. The Hornets didn't do a good job of staying in front of him when attacking the rim and failed to get a body on him when he didn't have the ball. A layup, a floater, a tip shot, and two trips to the free-throw line helped Indiana take the early advantage.

Once again, Charlotte refocused defensively and because of it went on a 9-2 run to grab the lead back, 104-102. Indiana countered with a 17-4 run thanks to a couple of blocked shots and turnovers which put the game away. In the final minutes of the game, LaMelo Ball was seen limping and headed for the tunnel to get evaluated. He did not return.

The Hornets will be back in action on Friday as they head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)

1ST: 27-27

IND: 11/23 FG | 2/6 3FG | 10 REB | 5 AST | 4 TOs | 16 PIP

CHA: 11/28 FG | 0/9 3FG | 14 REB | 8 AST | 3 TOs | 16 PIP

2ND: CHA led 63-60

IND: 23/46 FG | 5/13 3FG | 16 REB | 15 AST | 6 TOs | 34 PIP

CHA: 24/52 FG | 6/18 3FG | 28 REB | 18 AST | 9 TOs | 30 PIP

3RD: 90-90

IND: 34/66 FG | 10/23 3FG | 23 REB | 23 AST | 9 TOs | 46 PIP

CHA: 34/76 FG | 11/26 3FG | 40 REB | 25 AST | 13 TOs | 40 PIP

4TH: IND wins 125-113

IND: 44/82 FG | 11/28 3FG | 34 REB | 27 AST | 14 TOs | 62 PIP

CHA: 43/94 FG | 12/33 3FG | 43 REB | 29 AST | 17 TOs | 56 PIP

