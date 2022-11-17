ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan County, WA

kpq.com

Chelan And Douglas County Races Decided: Morrison, Smith, Young Win

All the competitive races from last Tuesday's election in Chelan and Douglas counties are now decided. Chelan County is getting a new sheriff after incumbent Brian Brett is soundly defeated by one of his own deputies, Mike Morrison, by a 54%-45% margin. The result comes after Burnett brought in more...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Murder Case Going To State Supreme Court

The murder case of a 72-year-old Rock Island man is being moved to the state Supreme Court before going to trial in Douglas County. The high court has agreed to hear Ului Teulilo's claim that officers should have gotten a search warrant before entering his home, where they found his 68-year-old wife dead from gunshot wounds.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Hearing Examiner Deliberates on Accepting 80 New Manson Developments

Two applications were submitted to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner, proposing to develop 80 new single-family homes in Manson. Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp said he received multiple written responses regarding both of these developments. Manson residents previously shared their concerns with these new residential developments, writing that it...
MANSON, WA
ifiberone.com

Task force investigations land 2 Douglas County men in jail for dealing fentanyl

ROCK ISLAND — Two men are facing drug distribution charges in connection to Columbia River Drug Task Force investigations this month. On Nov. 1, Matthew D. Hendricks, a 29-year-old East Wenatchee man, was observed by task for detectives in Rock Island. Hendricks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and the task force reportedly had information he was dealing fentanyl pills.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Douglas PUD Makes Contract Changes Biggest Project Ever At Wells Dam

The Douglas County PUD is making contract changes to the biggest and most expensive project in the utility's history. PUD commissioners this week authorized nearly a million dollars ($929,719.00) to pay for a spare part and offer incentives for contractors working on power generating units at Wells Dam. The contract...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA

