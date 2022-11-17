Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Douglas County Superior Court Dismisses Confluence Health Lawsuit with Prejudice
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber dismissed the class action lawsuit against Confluence Health with prejudice on Friday. Dismissing a case with prejudice means that this case can’t be brought back to Douglas County Superior Court. Back in April, a total of 92 Confluence former employees filed a...
kpq.com
Chelan And Douglas County Races Decided: Morrison, Smith, Young Win
All the competitive races from last Tuesday's election in Chelan and Douglas counties are now decided. Chelan County is getting a new sheriff after incumbent Brian Brett is soundly defeated by one of his own deputies, Mike Morrison, by a 54%-45% margin. The result comes after Burnett brought in more...
kpq.com
Douglas County Murder Case Going To State Supreme Court
The murder case of a 72-year-old Rock Island man is being moved to the state Supreme Court before going to trial in Douglas County. The high court has agreed to hear Ului Teulilo's claim that officers should have gotten a search warrant before entering his home, where they found his 68-year-old wife dead from gunshot wounds.
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Deliberates on Accepting 80 New Manson Developments
Two applications were submitted to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner, proposing to develop 80 new single-family homes in Manson. Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp said he received multiple written responses regarding both of these developments. Manson residents previously shared their concerns with these new residential developments, writing that it...
ifiberone.com
Task force investigations land 2 Douglas County men in jail for dealing fentanyl
ROCK ISLAND — Two men are facing drug distribution charges in connection to Columbia River Drug Task Force investigations this month. On Nov. 1, Matthew D. Hendricks, a 29-year-old East Wenatchee man, was observed by task for detectives in Rock Island. Hendricks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and the task force reportedly had information he was dealing fentanyl pills.
kpq.com
Douglas PUD Makes Contract Changes Biggest Project Ever At Wells Dam
The Douglas County PUD is making contract changes to the biggest and most expensive project in the utility's history. PUD commissioners this week authorized nearly a million dollars ($929,719.00) to pay for a spare part and offer incentives for contractors working on power generating units at Wells Dam. The contract...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
