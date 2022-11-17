ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard icebreaker begins annual Antarctica mission

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — The Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Star left Seattle on Wednesday for the bottom of the world.

In January, the Polar Star will break a path through the ice for supply ships servicing the McMurdo research station in Antarctica.

Three years ago, KIRO 7 investigated problems with the old ship and the heroic efforts of crew members to manage emergencies.

The commanding officer for this year’s mission says recent trips have been less eventful.

“Hopefully we don’t have to be heroes on this one, but the crew is ready if we need to,” said Captain Keith Ropella of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Polar Star is the nation’s only operating heavy icebreaker.

The country’s medium icebreaker, the Healy, recently returned to Seattle from Alaska.

With the Arctic melting and tensions rising with Russia, the Coast Guard and U.S. Navy are building new polar security cutters.

Delivery of the first ship is now pushed back a year until 2025, and the shipyard building it is getting a new owner.

The polar security cutters will be based in Seattle, where the Coast Guard is planning an expansion.

“We are looking to make Seattle home to more red-hulled Coast Guard boats,” said Petty Officer Michael Clark.

The Coast Guard is eyeing up to 53 acres of neighboring Terminal 46, where the Port of Seattle and Northwest Seaport Alliance want to maintain cargo operations.

Port officials say they’re talking with the Coast Guard about other options and that the agency has been very responsive.

“At this point it’s been amicable,” said Port of Seattle commission president Ryan Calkins. “But if at some point the Coast Guard decided to go a different direction, they have the federal authority to do that, to use eminent domain.”

Port officials expect the Coast Guard’s long-term plans to become clearer next year.

On Thursday, the Coast Guard will hold a public meeting about expanding the base.

