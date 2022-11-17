ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA Analysis Network

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TMZ.com

NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch

The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

