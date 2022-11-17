Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Revealed That He Was Angry At Shaquille O'Neal For Saying The Lakers Only Won 3 Rings Because Of Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a phenomenal team in the NBA. Of course, we need to count out their current form as they have been struggling a lot since the era of Jeanie Buss began. But prior to that, the Purple and Gold were always one of the top teams in the league.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Stephen A. Smith Says The Warriors Need To Trade For Kevin Durant: "You Can’t Waste The Greatness Of Steph Curry.”
Stephen A. Smith advices the Warriors to make a move for Kevin Durant.
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Went 'Above And Beyond' To Fix Relationship With Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving reportedly did much more than expected to fix his complex relationship with the Brooklyn Nets.
Michael Jordan Hilariously Joked Why He Is The Tallest Person In His Family: “My Father Is 5’10, My Mother Is 5’5. The Milkman Is About 6’7."
Michael Jordan once hilariously revealed he is the tallest person in his family because of his milkman.
"Did he consistently beat Jerry Stackhouse?" — Jerry Stackhouse busted the myth of his one-on-one duels with Kobe Bryant
Stak also revealed how one of the coaches nagged Kobe Bryant to start passing the ball if he wanted to be successful.
“He is the best I’ve ever seen” – Revisiting the time Isiah Thomas called Michael Jordan the greatest player ever
Even though they use every chance to disrespect each other today, there was a time when Thomas openly admitted Jordan was the GOAT in the NBA
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Willing To Move Derrick Rose And Immanuel Quickley
The New York Knicks might be ready to move Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley.
TMZ.com
NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch
The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
Ja Morant goes after Charles Barkley again over criticism
Ja Morant is back for another swing at the Charles Barkley piñata. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant took time at his media session on Friday to take aim at the Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley, who recently criticized Morant on TNT for supposedly not making his teammates better. “Nobody...
"The way you beat me is the way you should beat a 42-year-old" — Kyrie Irving's father on his son's biggest basketball moment
Drederick shared a story days before his son was selected first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.
