Columbus, OH

hometownstations.com

Ohio State Lima holds a tailgate open house to show potential Buckeyes what they have to offer

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Potential Buckeyes learn a little more about what the Lima campus has to offer. Ohio State Lima held a tailgate open house just in time for the Buckeye's final two regular season games. Juniors and seniors to learn more about the programs, financial aid, and extracurricular opportunities at the regional campus. Ohio State Lima Dean Tim Rehner talked to the students about the importance of getting a higher education degree. He says that only 11% of Allen County has a college degree or higher and he wanted the students to understand the benefits of going to college.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Local high school students invited to perform with Ohio State Men's and Women's Glee Clubs

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State's Columbus campus sent their Men's and Women's Glee Clubs to Lima to perform alongside local high school students. The musicians came to the Lima branch campus as part of Ohio State's Opus 88 Initiative, which aims to send an ensemble to all 88 counties in Ohio, in an effort to bring the arts to other communities. Students from Shawnee, Spencerville, Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf, and New Bremen high schools were invited to take the stage with their collegiate peers. Students were excited by both the challenges presented by this performance, and the chance to see such advanced musicians in action.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame to Induct New Members

Press Release from the OSU Hardin County Extension: Hardin County – The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr. The banquet will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at St. John's Evangelical Church on East Carrol Street in Kenton. The public is invited to honor these inductees and their families, and to recognize their many accomplishments. The purpose of the county Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding agricultural contributions by Hardin County people and to honor those who have brought distinction to themselves and the agricultural industry.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

