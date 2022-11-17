ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahkiakum County, WA

Related
KXRO.com

Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident

An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
OCEAN PARK, WA
kptv.com

Washington trooper finds kitten on I-5 median

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Washington highway trooper found a kitten on the I-5 median during his first day on the job. Trooper Cassel found the kitten on his first day working in Lewis County. The kitten was taken to the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Trooper Cassel talked to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
LA CENTER, WA
kptv.com

Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
GEARHART, OR
kptv.com

Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres

CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
ghscanner.com

Around the Clock Closure Coming For State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge Repairs

HOQUIAM – Grays Harbor County travelers who use the State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge between Hoquiam and Ocean Shores will want to plan extra time into their commute. Starting Dec. 1, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews from Rognlin’s, Inc. will begin repairs on the bridge. The work requires an around-the-clock closure to all travelers for up to 10 weeks.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

'Most Will See Increases': Lewis County Assessor Revaluation Notices Have Been Mailed to Property Owners

Property revaluation notices for assessment year 2022 for taxes owed in 2023 have been mailed to approximately 60,000 Lewis County property owners. “Most property owners will see increases over the previous year due to the annual revaluation cycle and the increasing market sales in Lewis County largely due to a housing shortage,” said Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey in a news release from the county.
gograysharbor.com

Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run

Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
ABERDEEN, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 12 arrests

CHEHALIS – The Washington State Patrol, law enforcement agencies in Lewis County and several partner agencies arrested 12 individuals this past weekend for alleged involvement in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This is the 20th Operation Net Nanny spearheaded by WSP’s Missing and Exploited Task Force, an Internet Crimes Against Children affiliate.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Woodland student surprised by uncle on leave from Army during Veterans Day ceremony

An eighth grade student at Woodland Middle School was surprised by her uncle who she hadn’t seen in nearly three years at a Veterans Day assembly. Abigail Alway initially thought she was called up to the podium in order to be recognized for a solo she performed during the assembly, but then her uncle, U.S. Army Sergeant Edward Marcus Mayer II, walked through the door.
WOODLAND, WA

