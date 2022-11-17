Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident
An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
kptv.com
Washington trooper finds kitten on I-5 median
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Washington highway trooper found a kitten on the I-5 median during his first day on the job. Trooper Cassel found the kitten on his first day working in Lewis County. The kitten was taken to the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Trooper Cassel talked to...
kptv.com
Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center
LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
kptv.com
Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
Pedestrian carjacks semi-truck in Thurston County, crashes on I-5, leading to traffic backups
A pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck in Thurston County Friday, later crashing the vehicle on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol. At about 2 p.m. Friday, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was blocked after a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. According to trooper Robert Reyer, the suspect hit several...
Oregon wildfires in November? ODF explains ‘pretty unusual’ fire activity
Despite rainy, cool weather, a recent dry spell and high winds are bringing fire danger back to parts of Oregon as cities along the coast see new fires break out.
kptv.com
Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres
CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
ghscanner.com
Around the Clock Closure Coming For State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge Repairs
HOQUIAM – Grays Harbor County travelers who use the State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge between Hoquiam and Ocean Shores will want to plan extra time into their commute. Starting Dec. 1, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews from Rognlin’s, Inc. will begin repairs on the bridge. The work requires an around-the-clock closure to all travelers for up to 10 weeks.
Officials: Wildfire just outside of Seaside spreads to 20 acres
Seaside officials say that a 20-acre wildfire began on Thursday evening and is expected to last through the night.
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
Chronicle
Sirens: Man Runs Toward Helicopter at Airport; Hit-and-Run Driver Hits Stop Signs, Mailboxes
• Band equipment was reported stolen from the 800 block of Field Avenue just after 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16. • A jacket was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Lum Road just after 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 16. The suspect reportedly left the scene as a passenger in a silver vehicle.
Chronicle
'Most Will See Increases': Lewis County Assessor Revaluation Notices Have Been Mailed to Property Owners
Property revaluation notices for assessment year 2022 for taxes owed in 2023 have been mailed to approximately 60,000 Lewis County property owners. “Most property owners will see increases over the previous year due to the annual revaluation cycle and the increasing market sales in Lewis County largely due to a housing shortage,” said Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey in a news release from the county.
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run
Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
Chronicle
Sirens: 911 Caller Says Burger Tastes Like Toothpaste; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Hit-and-Run Arrests
• A two-vehicle accident with possible minor injuries was reported at the intersection of Southwest 18th Street and South Market Boulevard at approximately 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 14. • A 78-year-old man sustained a possible minor ankle injury following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in a parking lot in the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 12 arrests
CHEHALIS – The Washington State Patrol, law enforcement agencies in Lewis County and several partner agencies arrested 12 individuals this past weekend for alleged involvement in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This is the 20th Operation Net Nanny spearheaded by WSP’s Missing and Exploited Task Force, an Internet Crimes Against Children affiliate.
Driver Arrested After Driving Speed Limit
Clark County Sheriff's deputies arrested a driver Sunday evening who had been speeding, but then followed all traffic laws for five miles while refusing to stop.
thereflector.com
Woodland student surprised by uncle on leave from Army during Veterans Day ceremony
An eighth grade student at Woodland Middle School was surprised by her uncle who she hadn’t seen in nearly three years at a Veterans Day assembly. Abigail Alway initially thought she was called up to the podium in order to be recognized for a solo she performed during the assembly, but then her uncle, U.S. Army Sergeant Edward Marcus Mayer II, walked through the door.
