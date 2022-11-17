Read full article on original website
thereflector.com
Woodland student surprised by uncle on leave from Army during Veterans Day ceremony
An eighth grade student at Woodland Middle School was surprised by her uncle who she hadn’t seen in nearly three years at a Veterans Day assembly. Abigail Alway initially thought she was called up to the podium in order to be recognized for a solo she performed during the assembly, but then her uncle, U.S. Army Sergeant Edward Marcus Mayer II, walked through the door.
thereflector.com
Clark County opens winter shelter locations
Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
KXRO.com
Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
kptv.com
Washington trooper finds kitten on I-5 median
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Washington highway trooper found a kitten on the I-5 median during his first day on the job. Trooper Cassel found the kitten on his first day working in Lewis County. The kitten was taken to the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Trooper Cassel talked to...
Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped object
A Washington witness at Vancouver reported a late-night encounter with a disc-shaped object that may have transmitted a telepathic message at about 1 a.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Family ‘wrecked’ after two-time ‘Three Strikes’ killer gets early release
A convicted killer and two-time “Three Strikes, You’re Out” offender in southwest Washington is now eligible to be freed from prison in as few as five years after a Clark County court was forced by the state Legislature to re-sentence him. Roy Wayne Russell, Jr., 62, has...
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
waheagle.com
Port 1 dredge sinks at marina
In hindsight, the cameras at the Elochoman Slough Marina show the slow sink of Wahkiakum Port 1's dredge in the early hours on Sunday morning before the sun rose, but on a quiet and chilly weekend, with only the fish and birds or the occasional walker or duck hunter intent on that day's quarry, no one noticed the vessel was sinking until a little before 10 a.m.
kptv.com
Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres
CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County
Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
Chronicle
Jury Deliberates in Death of Southwest Washington Baby
Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the murder trial for a Vancouver man accused of causing fatal brain injuries to his infant daughter in 2020. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Clark County Superior Court, stemming from the Aug. 11, 2020, death of 3-month-old Maja.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington
CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
Cable collapse highlight I-5 Bridge safety concerns
No one was hurt in the Nov. 17 the a 275-foot length length of cable fell onto a narrow walkway.A 275-foot, 2-inch-thick cable fell along a narrow pathway of the southbound Interstate Bridge span on Thursday, Nov. 17. No cars or pedestrians were in the area, and nobody was hurt. The incident required a lift of the southbound span for repairs, however. Experts say this is just the latest of many safety issues on the bridge that thousands cross every day between Oregon and Washington. A project to replace the aging spans has been authorized by both states. "We've always...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
Channel 6000
Still cold, breeze for much of Oregon Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s. The wind advisory for the metro areas and...
kykn.com
PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages
Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
KXRO.com
Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident
An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
