tillamookcountypioneer.net

Message to all Tillamook County Residents: Measure 114

I have received many questions and inquiries regarding Measure 114. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little concrete information that I can report except that it is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. I have been involved in several meetings with other Oregon Sheriffs and the Oregon Sheriffs Association’s legal staff to discuss how we will be moving forward as the extensive and far-reaching ramifications of this Measure become a reality.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Mayor Says Winlock UGA Annexation Means Revenue Without Rate Hikes

Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson has earned a reputation in local politics as tough, frank, even offensive at times. But when he spoke to his constituents about what the city stands to gain from annexation of the urban growth area (UGA), he was calm and explanatory, recognizing the frustrations of his audience to grapple with a complicated subject.
WINLOCK, WA
Outsider.com

Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US

In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
OREGON STATE
KXRO.com

Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident

An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
OCEAN PARK, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
LA CENTER, WA
gograysharbor.com

Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run

Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
ABERDEEN, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
kptv.com

Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres

CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
ghscanner.com

Around the Clock Closure Coming For State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge Repairs

HOQUIAM – Grays Harbor County travelers who use the State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge between Hoquiam and Ocean Shores will want to plan extra time into their commute. Starting Dec. 1, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews from Rognlin’s, Inc. will begin repairs on the bridge. The work requires an around-the-clock closure to all travelers for up to 10 weeks.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA

