tillamookcountypioneer.net
Message to all Tillamook County Residents: Measure 114
I have received many questions and inquiries regarding Measure 114. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little concrete information that I can report except that it is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. I have been involved in several meetings with other Oregon Sheriffs and the Oregon Sheriffs Association’s legal staff to discuss how we will be moving forward as the extensive and far-reaching ramifications of this Measure become a reality.
Chronicle
Mayor Says Winlock UGA Annexation Means Revenue Without Rate Hikes
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson has earned a reputation in local politics as tough, frank, even offensive at times. But when he spoke to his constituents about what the city stands to gain from annexation of the urban growth area (UGA), he was calm and explanatory, recognizing the frustrations of his audience to grapple with a complicated subject.
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
Chronicle
Man Shot at His Residence Near Brooklyn in Pacific County, Possibly by Elk Hunter
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers, along with Pacific County deputies, were alerted to an incident that involved a man being shot at his residence near Brooklyn, located about 10 miles northeast of Raymond. An 80-year-old man was injured in the arm by a...
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
KXRO.com
Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident
An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
Chronicle
Carjackings, a Chase, a Citizen Shot and a Suspect Dead: Monday Shootout, Pursuit Detailed by Sheriff's Office
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information on the officer-involved shooting in South Thurston County that ended with one suspect dead and another injured on Monday. Three deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, one officer with the Centralia Police Department and one officer with the...
KXRO.com
Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
kptv.com
Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center
LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run
Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
kptv.com
Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres
CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
q13fox.com
Police looking for missing 83-year-old in Pacific County
83-year-old Harold Brassfield was driving a 1999 white GMC pickup with Washington plates. He has dementia and may be headed to Tumwater.
Chronicle
Sirens: Man Runs Toward Helicopter at Airport; Hit-and-Run Driver Hits Stop Signs, Mailboxes
• Band equipment was reported stolen from the 800 block of Field Avenue just after 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16. • A jacket was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Lum Road just after 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 16. The suspect reportedly left the scene as a passenger in a silver vehicle.
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
ghscanner.com
Around the Clock Closure Coming For State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge Repairs
HOQUIAM – Grays Harbor County travelers who use the State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge between Hoquiam and Ocean Shores will want to plan extra time into their commute. Starting Dec. 1, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews from Rognlin’s, Inc. will begin repairs on the bridge. The work requires an around-the-clock closure to all travelers for up to 10 weeks.
beachconnection.net
Weird, Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast - It's a Good Thing and What Else It Means
(Seaside, Oregon) – Those funky, sometimes disturbing brown waves are back on the north Oregon coast, at least in the Seaside area if not farther north into the Washington coast as well. (Above: brown surf bubbles in Seaside in recent days. Courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) To many...
