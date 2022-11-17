ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc16.com

Oregon Men's Basketball: Ducks host top five opponent Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA

The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington, keeping their win streak

On Thursday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon wide receiver stirs controversy over 'injury' during UW game

EUGENE, Ore. — On Oregon's final drive in their game last week against Washington, Ducks wide receiver Kris Hutson caught a 12-yard pass from Bo Nix with six seconds remaining. After getting off the ground, all of a sudden Hutson fell back down, which raised eyebrows, leading many to...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon

An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Clear nights increase Oregon's chance to see the Leonid meteor shower

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Idaho community reeling after stabbing deaths of 4 college students

MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — There's an increased police presence on the University of Idaho campus Thursday as the community grapples with the loss of four students who were found stabbed to death on Sunday. Idaho State Police are assisting Moscow Police in the investigation. Police discovered the bodies after...
MOSCOW, ID
nbc16.com

Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards acquired by King Estate

EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Shop fire in Molalla draws crews from several surrounding departments

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews from Clackamas, Colton, Canby, and Woodburn all responded to assist Molalla Fire with a large shop fire. Crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 32400 block of South Mathias Road in Molalla. Photos provided by Clackamas Fire show the shop engulfed in flames.
MOLALLA, OR
nbc16.com

Egan Warming Centers activated for Thursday and Friday night

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center is activated for Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18. They say they are on standby to activate for Saturday night. Egan Warming Center sites that are open Thursday night:. Trinity United Methodist Church. OPENS AT 7PM, site is accessible, pets...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Egan Warming Center has 'extreme' need for Saturday night volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are confirmed to activate Saturday night, Nov. 19. The organization is need of volunteers. "Hello Egan Warming Center Volunteers," the organization said. "We have an extreme need for volunteers for Tonight's activation (Saturday). Come join us! Our volunteers are getting very tired and we'd love some help."
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110

I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
OREGON STATE
Ask Salem

What’s the best grocery store in Salem?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Salem? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
SALEM, OR

