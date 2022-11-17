Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Oregon Men's Basketball: Ducks host top five opponent Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but...
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA
The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
CBS Sports
How to watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Oregon State 7-3; Arizona State 3-7 A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Oregon State should still be riding high after a big win, while ASU will be looking to right the ship.
nbc16.com
Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington, keeping their win streak
On Thursday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
nbc16.com
Oregon wide receiver stirs controversy over 'injury' during UW game
EUGENE, Ore. — On Oregon's final drive in their game last week against Washington, Ducks wide receiver Kris Hutson caught a 12-yard pass from Bo Nix with six seconds remaining. After getting off the ground, all of a sudden Hutson fell back down, which raised eyebrows, leading many to...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Unveils Ticket, Parking and Contributions Information For 2023
CORVALLIS, Ore. – There's two regular-season games remaining and a bowl trip left for the Oregon State football team. And the Completing Reser Stadium project is in full swing. With that being said, Beaver Nation, it's time to talk tickets, parking and more for the 2023 season. "The Completing...
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
nbc16.com
Clear nights increase Oregon's chance to see the Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
nbc16.com
Idaho community reeling after stabbing deaths of 4 college students
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — There's an increased police presence on the University of Idaho campus Thursday as the community grapples with the loss of four students who were found stabbed to death on Sunday. Idaho State Police are assisting Moscow Police in the investigation. Police discovered the bodies after...
nbc16.com
Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards acquired by King Estate
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
kezi.com
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl found in traffic stop, Oregon State Police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- A sizable quantity of pills suspected to be fentanyl was found in a routine traffic stop Wednesday night just south of Albany, according to Oregon State Police. According to OSP, a trooper stopped a car on Interstate 5 south of Albany at about 10:30 p.m. on November...
KVAL
nbc16.com
Kitten shot with arrow in McMinnville recovering after surgery: 'She was extremely lucky'
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — A 3-month-old kitten is on a long road to recovery after it was found shot with an arrow in McMinnville on Wednesday afternoon. The cat, now named Merida after the Disney character from “Brave,” was rushed to Guardian Veterinary Care to have the arrow removed.
nbc16.com
Shop fire in Molalla draws crews from several surrounding departments
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews from Clackamas, Colton, Canby, and Woodburn all responded to assist Molalla Fire with a large shop fire. Crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 32400 block of South Mathias Road in Molalla. Photos provided by Clackamas Fire show the shop engulfed in flames.
yachatsnews.com
Longtime singer/songwriter now living in Newport with 300 titles to his credit, performs Saturday and Sunday at PAC
NEWPORT — Songwriter Rand Bishop is not, by his own admission, much of a sport about aging. But he is realistic and not without a sense of humor. So, a few years ago, when Bishop took his parents to the movies and his father offered to pay, Bishop reminded him, “Three seniors, Dad.”
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Centers activated for Thursday and Friday night
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center is activated for Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18. They say they are on standby to activate for Saturday night. Egan Warming Center sites that are open Thursday night:. Trinity United Methodist Church. OPENS AT 7PM, site is accessible, pets...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center has 'extreme' need for Saturday night volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are confirmed to activate Saturday night, Nov. 19. The organization is need of volunteers. "Hello Egan Warming Center Volunteers," the organization said. "We have an extreme need for volunteers for Tonight's activation (Saturday). Come join us! Our volunteers are getting very tired and we'd love some help."
Oregon sheriffs blow off enforcement of new gun law
Although Oregon residents voted this month that the state should require permits for gun purchases and criminally prohibit certain ammunition magazines, at least five sheriffs plan to disregard the new law.
Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110
I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
What’s the best grocery store in Salem?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Salem? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
