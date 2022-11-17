For the first time this semester, I will be returning home for this Thanksgiving Break. It’s a surreal experience for me: the thought of leaving our Ithaca bubble when this life has been all that I have known for the past couple of months is strange. Cornell has developed a reputation of being quite isolated; most students do not own cars and rely on public transportation to travel across Tompkins County. Outside of Tompkins County, there are miles and miles of land that surround us. Personally, I do not mind that Cornell is more isolated than other universities. The small number of restaurants and cafes in Collegetown guarantees you’ll find a familiar face in each one, and the thought of being in a bubble filled with friends and acquaintances is a comforting one.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO