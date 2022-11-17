Read full article on original website
Cornell Daily Sun
A Dining Conversation with Matthew Merrill
Matthew Merrill ’26 is a freshman in the School of Hotel Administration from the Washington D.C. area. Matthew is known for his videos, “Matthew in the Kitchen,” and posts videos of himself cooking delicious meals that have gathered him over 2 million followers on TikTok. Matthew has appeared on several Food network cooking shows, such as Kids Baking Championship Chopped Junior, Guy’s Grocery Games and Val’s Cooking. With his transition from high school to college, Matthew shares how he adjusts to cooking in his dorm room and shares advice for college students to create meals when they have time.
CBS News
Recipe: Vegetarian Mushroom Wellington, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Alexa Weibel's Vegetarian Mushroom Wellington. Classic beef Wellington is a technical feat in which a tenderloin is topped with foie gras or mushroom duxelles, then wrapped in...
Cornell Daily Sun
CHOUNG | Popping the Cornell Bubble
For the first time this semester, I will be returning home for this Thanksgiving Break. It’s a surreal experience for me: the thought of leaving our Ithaca bubble when this life has been all that I have known for the past couple of months is strange. Cornell has developed a reputation of being quite isolated; most students do not own cars and rely on public transportation to travel across Tompkins County. Outside of Tompkins County, there are miles and miles of land that surround us. Personally, I do not mind that Cornell is more isolated than other universities. The small number of restaurants and cafes in Collegetown guarantees you’ll find a familiar face in each one, and the thought of being in a bubble filled with friends and acquaintances is a comforting one.
