Cat Country 107.3

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly Flower Show will come inside and go electric

The world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show will once again come inside. The Philadelphia Flower Show had to move out of its usual home inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the last two years, down to FDR Park in South Philly, because of the pandemic. “We learned a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania

Located in the Historic Italian Market in Philadelphia, Angelo's Pizza Shop serves an extensive menu of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, and other Italian specialties. This is one of the best pizza places in Philadelphia and one of the most popular. You can order your pizza by the slice or the whole pie, and you can make your own pizzas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region

Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
underthebutton.com

They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia

BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Triangle

Glossier store makes its Philadelphia debut in Rittenhouse

The perfect addition to Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square’s manicured lawns and fashionable shops, Glossier opened its doors to Philadelphia on Oct. 27. All painted in Glossier’s signature pink, the high arches and column facades nod to the neoclassical architecture of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum. Most striking, however, is the undulating walkway that leads guests through the store, mirroring its motto, “Skin first, makeup second.” Cushioned benches nestle into its curves, inviting shoppers to rest, reflect and connect as they sample all of the products available on counters throughout the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind

Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Two Bagel Shops Opening In Philly By End of 2022

- Two new bagel shops will open in Philadelphia by the end of 2022. With Kismet Bagels opening a second shop in Rittenhouse Square and The Grand opening of Bagels and Co. in Fishtown on November 19th, 2022. Kismet Bagels Is Opening Second Shop In Rittenhouse. Kismet Bagels opened its...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
94.5 PST

This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live

There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

