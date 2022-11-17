Read full article on original website
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?
We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Philly Flower Show will come inside and go electric
The world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show will once again come inside. The Philadelphia Flower Show had to move out of its usual home inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the last two years, down to FDR Park in South Philly, because of the pandemic. “We learned a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania
Located in the Historic Italian Market in Philadelphia, Angelo's Pizza Shop serves an extensive menu of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, and other Italian specialties. This is one of the best pizza places in Philadelphia and one of the most popular. You can order your pizza by the slice or the whole pie, and you can make your own pizzas.
Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region
Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
Take A Look Inside Philadelphia’s LumiNature Light Show For 2022
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (November 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
These Montgomery County Places Among Cities with Fastest Growing Home Prices in Philadelphia Metro
Over the last several years, the pandemic has been a driving force behind the real estate boom causing home prices to skyrocket in Montgomery County, reports Stacker. In fact, among the 30 cities in the Philadelphia metro area that have seen their prices rise the fastest, six are in Montgomery County.
Triangle
Glossier store makes its Philadelphia debut in Rittenhouse
The perfect addition to Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square’s manicured lawns and fashionable shops, Glossier opened its doors to Philadelphia on Oct. 27. All painted in Glossier’s signature pink, the high arches and column facades nod to the neoclassical architecture of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum. Most striking, however, is the undulating walkway that leads guests through the store, mirroring its motto, “Skin first, makeup second.” Cushioned benches nestle into its curves, inviting shoppers to rest, reflect and connect as they sample all of the products available on counters throughout the store.
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
With Holiday Season Fast Approaching, These Bucks County Spots Have Another Wonderful Program Planned
One of Bucks County’s most popular tourist destinations is getting ready for a festive holiday season with upcoming events. Staff writers from the New Jersey Hills Media Group wrote about the local spot’s plans.
The Philly Pops to cease operations at end of 2022-23 season
The Philly Pops has announced that it will cease operations at the end of the 2022-2023 season.
SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind
Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
PhillyBite
Two Bagel Shops Opening In Philly By End of 2022
- Two new bagel shops will open in Philadelphia by the end of 2022. With Kismet Bagels opening a second shop in Rittenhouse Square and The Grand opening of Bagels and Co. in Fishtown on November 19th, 2022. Kismet Bagels Is Opening Second Shop In Rittenhouse. Kismet Bagels opened its...
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Colonial-Era Farmhouse in Newtown
A unique and historical home, which has resided in Bucks County for almost three centuries, has officially gone on the market. Woodhill Farm, originally built in 1760, is nestled in a quiet part of Upper Makefield Towhship. With Jericho Mountains just in view, this home is a perfect combination of Colonial regal flare and rustic, woodsy living.
This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live
There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
