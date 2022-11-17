Read full article on original website
Sometimes it is hard to stay awake. To prevent feeling sluggish, you may eat or drink something containing caffeine. Coffee is the most popular choice and has been a part of our diet for over 1000 years. It increases alertness by stimulating the nervous system. So in the age of home brews and Starbucks, controversy has intensified. Does caffeine raise blood pressure? The simple answer is yes, but the details make the outcome much more complex.
If you’re the type who can’t imagine starting the day without your daily fix of caffeine, don’t worry: You’re not alone in this regard. Caffeine has been a part of the human diet for over 1,000 years. It has evoked strong emotions across civilizations and has served as the centerpiece of many conversations. This article will further such conversations, answering a commonly asked question – “Does caffeine raise blood pressure?”
This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
If you’re noticing more and more strands falling out and want to find the cause, many hair health experts suggest analyzing your diet first and foremost. While hair loss for many of us is inevitable with age, a diet devoid of enough protein can lead to thinner locks and weaker tresses in general.
Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp — an area that most conditioners, hair serums, and hair masks actually fail to address. While these moisturizing products can work wonders on dry and damaged strands, to truly help with hair loss, many experts recommend nourishing hair oils that contain effective ingredients that can help combat hair shedding and keep the scalp and hair in amazing shape. Whether you choose to use a silicone shampoo brush or your fingers to work these oils into the scalp, the additional benefit of giving yourself a stimulating hair massage also helps wake up follicles and keep your hair healthy. Kickstart a hair oil habit with the help of these two scalp oils that experts swear by for hair loss.
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
The signs of vertigo can make you feel dizzy, and this can be a sign of a stroke. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a possible stroke is important, as is getting treatment when necessary. It can be disorienting when the feeling of vertigo hits you. Your head feels like...
As often as we hear about the importance of drinking enough water every day, it’s an open secret that many of us don’t. Though a big ol’ glass of H2O might be all we crave after a tough workout, when we go about our regular daily routines, it’s easy to forget to sip on the amount we need to meet our daily quota.
The woman in her late thirties said she loved drinking alcohol socially before using semaglutide, but now can't drink too much without thinking "meh."
You are reading: Caffeine in diet coke vs coke zero | Caffeine in Coke Zero vs Diet Coke: Which Has More? By How Much?. There’s a bit of confusion between Coke Zero and Diet Coke. After all, they are both sugar-free, zero-calorie alternatives to regular Coca-Cola. Diet Coke has been around since 1982, while Coke Zero made its appearance in 2005. Both sodas have a very similar list of ingredients and appeal to diet soda lovers, but is there a difference in their caffeine content?
If your nails are showing signs of thickening, discoloration, being brittle, distorted in shape, or even smelling off then you could well be suffering from fungus. Usually, toenails are more susceptible but fingernails can suffer, too. But what does this mean for you and visiting the salon? Does it rule out a potential visit altogether or can you still get that manicure you want and hope for? Here is what you need to know.
Caffeine is a natural stimulant well-known for its health benefits, from boosting your mood to reducing your risk of type 2 diabetes. However, having too much can be harmful to your body. Everyone widely consumes caffeine, whether it's in coffee, tea or energy drinks. According to the National Health and...
A lump on the finger knuckle joint that appears suddenly can cause concern. It can happen for many reasons, ranging from an inflammatory disease to an infection or, more rarely, a tumor. Most tumors that affect the hands are benign, meaning they are not cancerous. However, cancerous tumors around a...
Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting the juice of crushed apples. The vinegar can be used for a variety of purposes, including in cooking and as a household cleaner. Apple cider vinegar may also be helpful in managing certain conditions. When taken in by mouth, apple cider vinegar might...
A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
You should take care of type 2 diabetes at the starting itself before it deteriorates your health. When you have diabetes, your tongue starts to taste metallic, and you will find it difficult to taste food. Not just that, but insulin resistance will make it difficult for you to lead an everyday life. Read this blog to know about reasons for metallic taste in mouth due to diabetes.
Currently, intermittent fasting is popular for its health benefits. Research proves intermittent fasting can reduce your blood sugar, manage and help you lose weight, reduce your heart disease risk, and decrease inflammation. Another potential benefit? Reducing your blood pressure. Fasting’s Effect on Your Blood Pressure and Heart Health. What...
BRCA1 and BRCA2 (BReast CAncer genes 1 and 2) are the most well-known genes linked to breast cancer. This section provides information on BRCA1 and BRCA2 (BRCA1/2) inherited gene mutations in men. If you or a family member has a BRCA1/2 inherited gene mutation, you may have questions about what this means for you. Learn more about:
