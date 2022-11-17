Read full article on original website
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that his office has completed a 463-page report on the investigation, which began in 2019. He filed a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court to make the report public. Court permission is required to make the report public, because it contains information from grand jury subpoenas. It’s unclear when the court could make a decision.
Fancher totals 3TDs in Marshall's win over Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall controlled from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern. On the game’s first drive, Fancher threw a 65-yard scoring pass to EJ Horton for a 6-0 lead. In the second quarter, Fancher threw a 33-yard touchdown to Shadeed Ahmed to stretch the lead to 13-3, and following an Eagles fumble four plays into their ensuing drive, Fancher ran it from the 19. Kyle Vantrease threw for 205 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Southern.
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — The St. Bonaventure Bonnies defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 81-68 led by Daryl Banks III’s 34 points. The Bonnies improved to 2-2 with the win and the Falcons fell to 2-2.
