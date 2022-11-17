ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.5 PST

Visit Philly’s Own “Grinch Bar” This Season Before It’s Gone

Uptown Beer Garden in Philadelphia is back at it again with a new, holiday-themed experience for 2022. If you’re looking for a restaurant with fun decorations and a themed menu to get you into the holiday spirit, look no further. I have seen so many pictures of this bar floating around and let me tell you, it looks like the ultimate winter wonderland.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region

Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travelexperta.com

Philadelphia History Facts That Everyone Should Know

Philadelphia is one of the most historically rich cities to visit in the US. That’s what truly makes this place a worthy stopover or a full-on destination. Where else can you walk the streets, that are perfectly preserved, as they were when Ben Franklin, John Adams, George Washington and many more once walked along, rode horse buggies and made the United States what it is today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Triangle

Glossier store makes its Philadelphia debut in Rittenhouse

The perfect addition to Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square’s manicured lawns and fashionable shops, Glossier opened its doors to Philadelphia on Oct. 27. All painted in Glossier’s signature pink, the high arches and column facades nod to the neoclassical architecture of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum. Most striking, however, is the undulating walkway that leads guests through the store, mirroring its motto, “Skin first, makeup second.” Cushioned benches nestle into its curves, inviting shoppers to rest, reflect and connect as they sample all of the products available on counters throughout the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastside-online.org

Leaving Cherry Hill

It’s odd that it takes me leaving Cherry Hill to choose happiness first. I only allow myself time to think when I’m walking along remote beaches, and the only time I listen to the lyrics of songs is on flights that aren’t bogged down by 11:59 deadlines. It’s odd that most Cherry Hill inhabitants don’t know the girl that always carries a little notebook filled with marginalia and sporadic streams of consciousness, but that’s the only girl the rest of the world knows.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
cambridgeday.com

Ben Franklin’s method of preparing a turkey can’t be advised for your Thanksgiving meal

Ben Franklin’s method of preparing a turkey can’t be advised for your Thanksgiving meal. Although we think of Ben Franklin as being a Philadelphian, he was born in 1706 in Boston in a two-room house across from the Old South Meeting House. He was the 15th of 17 children. When Franklin was 6, the family moved to a small dwelling near the Union Oyster House. As Franklin later wrote about this period: “I remember 13 sitting at one time at [my father’s] table.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
underthebutton.com

They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia

BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Two Bagel Shops Opening In Philly By End of 2022

- Two new bagel shops will open in Philadelphia by the end of 2022. With Kismet Bagels opening a second shop in Rittenhouse Square and The Grand opening of Bagels and Co. in Fishtown on November 19th, 2022. Kismet Bagels Is Opening Second Shop In Rittenhouse. Kismet Bagels opened its...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Couple offering reward for dog allegedly stolen at Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia couple is looking for their missing dog after they claim he was allegedly stolen from their car at a Wawa on Aramingo Avenue earlier this week.Matthew Berk and Natalie Ciervo rescued Theo when he was 8 months old."Please just help us get his face out there," Ciervo said.The couple has a desperate plea to find their 2-year-old dog."He is part of our family," Berk said."We haven't slept," Ciervo said. "We haven't ate, it's hard to get through the day."Berk and Ciervo say their Boxer Golden Retriever mix was stolen from their car at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Infatuation

Where To Have A Unique Dinner In Philadelphia

When you live in a place for a while, you get the feeling that you’ve been everywhere and done everything. You've made the rounds at karaoke bars, underground dance clubs, and finally met that date you’d been avoiding on a hotel rooftop with amazing views. But we’re here to tell you that there’s still a list of delicious places that will keep things fresh and exciting. From a restaurant dinner party with friends or a night of belly dancing to a private hoagie room and horror movies, these nine places have the experience-to-food ratio down to a science.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
quovadisnewspaper.com

While Philly Sports Complex Appeals, Some Blight Repels

It was around 6 a.m. when the instant ringing of my alarm went off. It did not matter at all; I had baggy eyes for the entire night. I was in my bed, already dressed, waiting to leave. Suddenly, echoes bounced off the walls. My family was ready to leave. I stepped outside to the clear skies and approached my dad’s car. With Thanksgiving being the next day, the family and I had a quick prayer to be sure we made it to our destination safely. After we finished, the engine started rumbling, and we were on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

