Columbus, OH

Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home series

The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team topped Bemidji State 7-1 Saturday and swept the home series, extending its win streak to four games. The Buckeyes offense picked up right where it left off Friday, as freshman forward Sloane Matthews found the back of the net less than two minutes after puck drop and put Ohio State ahead early.
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30

Echoes swirling and voices ringing throughout College Park, the Buckeyes may’ve felt like they’d been there before at Maryland Saturday. This game, no overtime needed. No. 2 Ohio State entered the fourth quarter Saturday ahead 27-13 but allowed touchdowns on back-to-back drives as Terrapins redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa put together a comeback bid, rushing for one score and throwing another.
Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 9 Buckeyes unavailable at Maryland

The Buckeyes face their final road challenge of the regular season, and will be without third-year running back Miyan Williams and nine others at Maryland. Head coach Ryan Day said No. 2 Ohio State will rely on its running back depth against the Terrapins as its rivalry matchup against No. 3 Michigan looms one week away.
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponent

Next week’s rivalry showdown is creeping on the minds of the Buckeyes, but they’re not forgetting about their most recent trip to College Park, Maryland, either. No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) plays Maryland in its return to Capital One Field for the first time since holding onto a 52-51 overtime victory during the 2018 season. Head coach Ryan Day recalled the four-plus quarter battle that saw late quarterback Dwayne Haskins throw for three touchdowns while running for three more against a Terrapins team that fired its head coach earlier in the year.
Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes face Indiana, Maryland in weekend set

The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball looks to extend its Big Ten Championship hopes this weekend at Maryland Friday and home against Indiana on Sunday. The Buckeyes (19-5, 15-1 Big Ten) enter the weekend on a 14-match winning streak, after beating No. 4 Nebraska in four sets on Sunday at Covelli Center.
