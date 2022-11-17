Next week’s rivalry showdown is creeping on the minds of the Buckeyes, but they’re not forgetting about their most recent trip to College Park, Maryland, either. No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) plays Maryland in its return to Capital One Field for the first time since holding onto a 52-51 overtime victory during the 2018 season. Head coach Ryan Day recalled the four-plus quarter battle that saw late quarterback Dwayne Haskins throw for three touchdowns while running for three more against a Terrapins team that fired its head coach earlier in the year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO