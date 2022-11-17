Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre Dame
Related
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre Dame
The No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team dominated the third period Friday, leading the Buckeyes to victory against No. 20 Notre Dame by a score of 5-2 at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes were led by senior forward Tate Singleton, who knocked in a goal with 7:03...
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home series
The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team topped Bemidji State 7-1 Saturday and swept the home series, extending its win streak to four games. The Buckeyes offense picked up right where it left off Friday, as freshman forward Sloane Matthews found the back of the net less than two minutes after puck drop and put Ohio State ahead early.
Lantern
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament
Despite two goals from junior midfielder Peyton McNamara, No. 6 Ohio State’s season came to an end after a 5-2 loss to No. 3 Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes (11-6-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) opened the scoring in the seventh minute when McNamara scored...
Lantern
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30
Echoes swirling and voices ringing throughout College Park, the Buckeyes may’ve felt like they’d been there before at Maryland Saturday. This game, no overtime needed. No. 2 Ohio State entered the fourth quarter Saturday ahead 27-13 but allowed touchdowns on back-to-back drives as Terrapins redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa put together a comeback bid, rushing for one score and throwing another.
Lantern
Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 9 Buckeyes unavailable at Maryland
The Buckeyes face their final road challenge of the regular season, and will be without third-year running back Miyan Williams and nine others at Maryland. Head coach Ryan Day said No. 2 Ohio State will rely on its running back depth against the Terrapins as its rivalry matchup against No. 3 Michigan looms one week away.
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre Dame
The No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team looks to get back on track at home this weekend in a top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre Dame after an unsuccessful trip to Michigan State. The Buckeyes (7-4-1, 3-3 Big Ten) were swept on the road by the Spartans...
Lantern
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponent
Next week’s rivalry showdown is creeping on the minds of the Buckeyes, but they’re not forgetting about their most recent trip to College Park, Maryland, either. No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) plays Maryland in its return to Capital One Field for the first time since holding onto a 52-51 overtime victory during the 2018 season. Head coach Ryan Day recalled the four-plus quarter battle that saw late quarterback Dwayne Haskins throw for three touchdowns while running for three more against a Terrapins team that fired its head coach earlier in the year.
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes face Indiana, Maryland in weekend set
The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball looks to extend its Big Ten Championship hopes this weekend at Maryland Friday and home against Indiana on Sunday. The Buckeyes (19-5, 15-1 Big Ten) enter the weekend on a 14-match winning streak, after beating No. 4 Nebraska in four sets on Sunday at Covelli Center.
Lantern
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bond
Growing up, Martin and Rachel Lawler taught their daughters to “always stick with your blood.”. Now, Delaney and Margaret Lawler not only have a blood bond — they have a Buckeye bond. Delaney Lawler, a senior back on the field hockey team, and Margaret Lawler, a sophomore defender...
Lantern
Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic building
Although the appearance of the Short North has changed dramatically since 1924, certain locations like the Hubbard Bar and Grille have preserved the authenticity of the time period in a uniquely modern way. Opened in 2010, Hubbard Bar and Grille offers a constantly evolving menu of American cuisine to the...
Comments / 0