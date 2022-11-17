ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Crabby Bill’s family acquires more restaurants

Following the recent acquisition of JD’s Restaurant and Lounge, Matt Loder Sr., CEO and principal at Crabby Bill’s, has added more restaurants and services under its restaurant and hospitality umbrellas, including a restaurant in Dunedin. “This [acquiring restaurants] allows the next generation of our family to continue to...
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Preview the Dalí Museum's new exhibit "The Shape of Dreams"

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new interactive exhibit at the Dalí Museum in St. Pete is highlighting the mysterious world of dreams. The special exhibit "The Shape of Dreams" explores 500 years of dream-inspired paintings. Renowned artists illustrate their depictions on the common human experience from the 16th to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

FAA expects Tuesday before Thanksgiving to be busiest travel day

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport was bustling early Tuesday morning as this year, people were extra eager to get to their Thanksgiving destinations. More than 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel at least 50 miles this holiday week, and Tuesday is expected to be the busiest of the travel days.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Flight team begins tracking right whales migrating along East Coast

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales has begun and, as the endangered species migrates down the U.S. East Coast, researchers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are tracking their every move. Every day, from November to April, (weather permitting), a team of CMA scientists flies above the ocean,...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

FWC considers limiting Skyway pier fishing to single-hook in effort to save lives of seabirds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - New regulations could help reduce pelican entanglement at popular a popular spot for anglers along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are considering some new rules they hope save the lives of seabirds at the Skyway fishing pier. But fishermen aren't amused by the potential changes, calling it an overreach.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police arrest man caught on camera jumping Burger King counter, threatening workers to get free food

TAMPA, Fla. - Police arrested a suspect who they said was caught on security cameras threatening workers at a Burger King restaurant in South Tampa on Friday. Tampa police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m., when 50-year-old Hubert Credit Jr. walked into the restaurant, located at 611 S Dale Mabry Highway, and demanded free food from employees.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

AAA's 'Tow to Go' offers free rides, tow for impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The holidays are here and while many are getting festive, AAA is offering an option to those who may need a ride if they have one too many to drink. AAA is once again activating its "Tow to Go" program for Thanksgiving weekend, and the service is even available for non-members in order to avoid impaired driving. The program kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
TAMPA, FL

