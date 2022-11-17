Read full article on original website
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Crabby Bill’s family acquires more restaurants
Following the recent acquisition of JD’s Restaurant and Lounge, Matt Loder Sr., CEO and principal at Crabby Bill’s, has added more restaurants and services under its restaurant and hospitality umbrellas, including a restaurant in Dunedin. “This [acquiring restaurants] allows the next generation of our family to continue to...
fox13news.com
Preview the Dalí Museum's new exhibit "The Shape of Dreams"
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new interactive exhibit at the Dalí Museum in St. Pete is highlighting the mysterious world of dreams. The special exhibit "The Shape of Dreams" explores 500 years of dream-inspired paintings. Renowned artists illustrate their depictions on the common human experience from the 16th to...
fox13news.com
Billboards pop up in Tampa condemning antisemitism
A Jewish organization is taking a stand against hate in the form of new billboards. At least three are now in Tampa along with other major cities with messages speaking out against antisemitism.
fox13news.com
Venice-based nonprofit delivering Thanksgiving meals to Caribbean islands
VENICE, Fla. - An Embraer 110 loaded with more than 180 turkeys took off from Sarasota County this morning to deliver Thanksgiving meals to missionaries in the Bahamas and Haiti. It’s part of Agape Flights’ missionary Thanksgiving project, which brings everything needed to prepare a traditional feast – from the...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
fox13news.com
FAA expects Tuesday before Thanksgiving to be busiest travel day
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport was bustling early Tuesday morning as this year, people were extra eager to get to their Thanksgiving destinations. More than 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel at least 50 miles this holiday week, and Tuesday is expected to be the busiest of the travel days.
fox13news.com
Tangled hurricane debris remains, frustrating some residents in rural Polk, Hillsborough counties
DOVER, Fla. - Many residents are still waiting for the debris from Hurricane Ian to be picked up from the curbs along Tampa Bay area roadways. Some residents in Polk and Hillsborough counties are growing frustrated. Even though officials from several counties claim clean-up crews have most of the problem...
fox13news.com
Flight team begins tracking right whales migrating along East Coast
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales has begun and, as the endangered species migrates down the U.S. East Coast, researchers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are tracking their every move. Every day, from November to April, (weather permitting), a team of CMA scientists flies above the ocean,...
fox13news.com
Gibsonton woman wants repairs done to finally return home after sewage leak in May
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton woman says she hasn’t been able to live in her house for about seven months due to a sewer leak underneath it. "I want to come home, but I can’t come home to this until somebody fixes it. I have no toilet or anything until they fix it," said Shelly Dauberman, the owner of a manufactured home in Eastwood Estates.
fox13news.com
South Tampa Burger King's security video shows suspect jumping counter to demand free food
Police said the suspect walked into a Burger King restaurant in South Tampa, demanding free food from employees. When they refused, he jumped on the counter and began threatening workers. One employee managed to ask a customer in the drive-through to call 911, and when officers arrived, they found the man eating the food in the men's restroom.
fox13news.com
Former Marine threatened victim before killing under Tampa overpass, policy say
TAMPA, Fla. - Police said a former US Marine that has been charged with murder threatened the victim before and then followed through with it. Timothy McGovern is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. Prosecutors said he bought a gun at a pawn shop and three days later he used it to kill.
fox13news.com
FWC considers limiting Skyway pier fishing to single-hook in effort to save lives of seabirds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - New regulations could help reduce pelican entanglement at popular a popular spot for anglers along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are considering some new rules they hope save the lives of seabirds at the Skyway fishing pier. But fishermen aren't amused by the potential changes, calling it an overreach.
fox13news.com
Ybor City club manager says more should have been done to stop suspected arsonist
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Surveillance video from outside the Ritz in Ybor City appears to show a man set fire to the club's air conditioning unit early Sunday morning, with more than 1,000 people inside, according to the business' manager. Tampa police said the suspect got in a truck and...
fox13news.com
St. Petersburg man arrested after fleeing from deadly pedestrian crash in downtown area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police said a man fled after crashing into a pedestrian on Central Avenue – but later returned after a witness followed him. Now, he is behind bars, they said. The deadly pedestrian crash occurred before 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. According to St....
fox13news.com
Tampa police arrest man caught on camera jumping Burger King counter, threatening workers to get free food
TAMPA, Fla. - Police arrested a suspect who they said was caught on security cameras threatening workers at a Burger King restaurant in South Tampa on Friday. Tampa police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m., when 50-year-old Hubert Credit Jr. walked into the restaurant, located at 611 S Dale Mabry Highway, and demanded free food from employees.
fox13news.com
AAA's 'Tow to Go' offers free rides, tow for impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The holidays are here and while many are getting festive, AAA is offering an option to those who may need a ride if they have one too many to drink. AAA is once again activating its "Tow to Go" program for Thanksgiving weekend, and the service is even available for non-members in order to avoid impaired driving. The program kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
After 62 years, Tampa’s Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop will close next month
Its namesake passed away in March 2021.
fox13news.com
Marine accused of killing man under overpass
A former US Marine is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. He was charged with murder, and a judge set his bond at $200,000 during a hearing.
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
