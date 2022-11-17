Read full article on original website
New discovery may speed early detection of Alzheimer's disease
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. scientists have discovered a new tool that may help physicians diagnose Alzheimer's disease earlier -- and with a simple blood test -- once a person develops mild cognitive impairment and before significant neurological damage occurs. The study's findings were published Wednesday in the journal ACS...
Researchers find link between arbitrary vitamin B3 supplement use and cancer
Research from the University of Missouri now points to a link between use of a common form of vitamin B3 supplements and an increased risk of serious illness like cancer. A team of researchers led by Associate Professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri Elena Goun, found that high levels of dietary supplement called nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, can cause an increase in the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer. Researchers found that the risk of cancer metastasizing to spread to the brain is increased as well.
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
cohaitungchi.com
Anticoagulation in pulmonary arterial hypertension: a decision analysis
We used registry information to estimate mortality in IPAH sufferers, mortality estimates are in shut settlement, with a one-year mortality of 18% and a three-year mortality of roughly 26%. Mortality estimates in CTD-PAH sufferers fluctuate broadly, and we estimated the three-year mortality in CTD-PAH sufferers to be roughly 30–48%.3,4,7,18–24 Given this wide selection in mortality charges for CTD-PAH sufferers, we carried out sensitivity analyses in our mannequin utilizing each the decrease bounds (30%) and the higher bounds (48%) of the three-year mortality estimates obtained from the literature. The bottom circumstances in our mannequin mirrored the median age (50 years outdated) of sufferers in these registries on the time of prognosis. Mortality estimates within the literature account for all-cause mortality and don't explicitly describe deaths secondary to PAH alone. Thus, we calculated disease-specific extra mortality charges for PAH, by adjusting all-cause mortality for age and gender utilizing life tables from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention. We primarily based these changes on population-based mortality charges for Caucasians, as a result of nearly all of sufferers described in printed PAH research are of Caucasian descent.
MedicalXpress
Why viral infections are worse for people with COPD
Researchers from the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) and the University of Newcastle have identified immune killer cells that are responsible for exacerbating viral infections in people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Dr. Jemma Mayall from HMRI's Immune Health Research Program led the study which found that a type...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetes and the Metallic Taste in the Mouth – Top Reasons
You should take care of type 2 diabetes at the starting itself before it deteriorates your health. When you have diabetes, your tongue starts to taste metallic, and you will find it difficult to taste food. Not just that, but insulin resistance will make it difficult for you to lead an everyday life. Read this blog to know about reasons for metallic taste in mouth due to diabetes.
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Elahere for Platinum-Resistant Gynecologic Cancers
The FDA approved Elahere for patients with pretreated, folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an accelerated approval to Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers who have undergone one to three prior systemic treatment regimens, according to ImmunoGen, the manufacturer of the drug.
New protein discovery could aid in lung cancer treatment
According to a recent study, the levels of a protein named "TLR2" in tumors can indicate whether a patient would survive after being diagnosed with lung cancer, according to a press release published by the University of Edinburgh. A collaboration of researchers from the University of Edinburgh, University College London,...
cohaitungchi.com
How to know if your blood sugar levels are healthy
It’s important to know what a normal blood sugar is if you have diabetes, or if you may be at risk. For diabetics, normal blood sugar levels are considered between 80 to 130 mg/dL after fasting, and less than 180 mg/dL one to two hours after eating. For those...
cohaitungchi.com
Do really statins reduce blood pressure? : Journal of Hypertension
The beneficial cardiovascular effect of statins in both the primary and the secondary disease prevention remains indisputable [1]. On the basis of randomized evidence, this effect is proportionally related – by logarithmical means – to the extent of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)-lowering [2]. Statins use has been also associated with amelioration of endothelial dysfunction, increased nitric oxide bioavailability, antioxidant and antiproliferative properties, and inhibition of inflammation, mechanisms not related to their lipid-lowering effect, and which are usually reported as ‘pleiotropic effects’ of statins [3]. Due to the above direct effects of statins on the vasculature, it has been hypothesized that statins may also act as blood pressure (BP)-lowering agents and may contribute to the BP-related cardiovascular risk reduction. Several studies on which this hypothesis is based have important limitations. The vast majority of the available evidence was rather heterogeneous (Table 1) [4–18], because it was obtained by observational studies being performed without a control arm [6,15,18], the data were retrospectively collected and analyzed [15,18], the number of participants was rather limited [7–11], the intensity or up-titration of the ongoing antihypertensive treatment was variable [16] and the follow-up period to investigate BP changes among prospective studies was small (generally not more than 1 year) [5,7–12]. Another important drawback is related to the methodology of BP measurement as the majority of the studies [4–6,8–13,16–17] used clinic BP measurements and not ambulatory BP, which is of greater prognostic importance. In cases in which randomized data are available or ambulatory BP measurements were performed, statins did not show a clear-cut BP-lowering, but many of these studies were designed to address questions different from the BP-lowering effect of statins (Table 1).
Scars and ulcers among risks from boom in beauticians treating varicose veins
The adverts promise beautiful legs, zero risk, and treatment in as little as 15 minutes. But unregulated injections to “eliminate” varicose veins are putting clients at risk of serious health complications, surgeons have warned. Vein removal treatments costing as little as £90 a session are being offered by...
cohaitungchi.com
BRCA1 and BRCA2 Inherited Gene Mutations in Men
BRCA1 and BRCA2 (BReast CAncer genes 1 and 2) are the most well-known genes linked to breast cancer. This section provides information on BRCA1 and BRCA2 (BRCA1/2) inherited gene mutations in men. If you or a family member has a BRCA1/2 inherited gene mutation, you may have questions about what this means for you. Learn more about:
cohaitungchi.com
Thyroid disorders in subjects with Down syndrome: an update
Subclinical hypothyroidism (SH) SH refers to isolated elevation of TSH with normal thyroid hormone levels. Some authors refer to it as “mild hypothyroidism” (5), or “compensated hypothyroidism” or “isolated thyrotropinaemia” (10). SH is probably the most common detected thyroid abnormality in these subjects (10)....
physiciansweekly.com
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
cohaitungchi.com
2009 Canadian Hypertension Education Program recommendations: The scientific summary – an annual update
2009 marks the 10th consecutive year that the Canadian Hypertension Education Program (CHEP) has updated recommendations for the management of hypertension. The CHEP is a program of the Canadian Hypertension Society, Blood Pressure Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, the Canadian Council of Cardiovascular Nurses, the Canadian Pharmacists Association and the College of Family Physicians of Canada. The CHEP makes substantive efforts to harmonize recommendations for the management of hypertension with other organizations that produce guidelines on blood pressure-lowering therapy. In particular, the 2009 CHEP recommendations are harmonized with those of the Canadian Diabetes Association, the Canadian Society of Nephrology and the Canadian Stroke Network.
cohaitungchi.com
Pills or Paleo? Preventing and Reversing Type 2 Diabetes
This text is the primary in an ongoing collection that compares a Paleo-based food regimen and way of life with remedy for the prevention and therapy of continual illness. Keep tuned for future articles on hypertension, heartburn/GERD, autoimmune illness, pores and skin problems, and extra. Insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and...
cohaitungchi.com
Nitrofurantoin-Associated Lung and Liver Toxicity Leading to Liver Transplantation in a Middle-Aged Patient
A 57-year-old woman presented to the emergency department after collapsing at home.* A week before admission, the patient complained of darkened urine, low-grade fever, and pruritis. She had reported increasing fatigue and decreasing energy level for 6 months before admission. Jaundice had developed about 2 weeks before admission. Her medical history included Crohn disease, recurrent urinary tract infection, and multiple episodes of pyelonephritis (3 occurrences in the previous year). Her surgical history included appendectomy and 3 cesarean sections. On admission, the patient was not taking any medication for Crohn disease because the most recent flare-up had been more than 30 years ago. She had been taking oral nitrofurantoin 100 mg once or twice daily and ciprofloxacin (dose not reported) for 18 months for the management of urinary tract infections. The social history was not significant (she was not an active drinker and did not smoke), and the family history was negative for cancer and hepatitis. Interestingly, her son and daughter both had diagnosed immunodeficiency. The patient had no history of substance abuse and did not use herbal products. All other causes of liver disease were excluded through exhaustive pretransplant investigation and examination of the explanted liver by liver disease specialists.
hcplive.com
Specific AMD Phenotypes Strongly Associated with High-Risk Cardiovascular Disease
Serious forms of cardiovascular diseases were observed to be connected to a specific form of AMD with subretinal drusenoid deposits. New findings identified a strong, specific association between the subretinal drusenoid deposit (SDD) phenotype of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and high-risk cardiovascular diseases. The research published in BMJ Open Ophthalmology...
How To Determine If Group Therapy If Right For You
Group therapy can be a helpful aid in your mental health toolbox, but it's not for everyone. Here's how to determine if group therapy is right for you.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves New Dosing Schedule for Rylaze in Adult/Pediatric ALL and LBL
The FDA has approved a new dosing schedule of Rylaze for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma. The FDA has granted approval to a supplemental biologics license application to add a Monday/Wednesday/Friday intramuscular dosing schedule of asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn (Rylaze) in combination with a chemotherapy regimen for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 1 month or older with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase.1.
