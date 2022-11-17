ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

One dead, 2 injured after shooting in Northline, police recover AK-47

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a shooting left one dead, and two others injured in north Houston. Houston police responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex near 7418 Northline Drive around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Reports say when the call came in one person was shot and CPR was initiated.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2 dead after shooting near store in Alief, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Alief. Authorities say the suspect shot the two men – one may be an older teenager – in the midst of an altercation they were having on the side of a store around 11 p.m. Thursday night at 11575 Bissonnet street near Court Glen Drive.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 men shot to death outside gas station in Alief, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting where two men were killed in a parking lot. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday at a gas station on Bissonnet Street near South Kirkwood Road. Police said the two victims were approached by a group of eight men that...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Deadly crash in east Houston causes lane closures for several hours

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in east Houston, causing traffic delays. It happened on the 610 East Loop going northbound at Clinton Dr., where it's unclear exactly how everything transpired, but we're told a man was changing his tire when the driver lost control. The man, who...
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
KILLEEN, TX
Click2Houston.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road

HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
HUMBLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy