4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
31-Year-Old Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Saturday. The crash happened in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road at around 6:45 p.m. According to the Police, the pedestrian was crossing the road when the driver of a red truck traveling eastbound struck the male.
fox26houston.com
One dead, 2 injured after shooting in Northline, police recover AK-47
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a shooting left one dead, and two others injured in north Houston. Houston police responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex near 7418 Northline Drive around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Reports say when the call came in one person was shot and CPR was initiated.
fox26houston.com
Home invasion leads to officer involved shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO investigates
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are searching for other possible suspects after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez deputies responded to a home invasion in progress in the 5400 block of Melody Lane around 7:00 p.m. Possible suspects were still there when the deputies arrived.
1 dead following crash on 610 East Loop at Clinton, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead after a crash on the East Loop, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of 610 at Clinton Road. Traffic is currently getting by on one lane at this time. Police said the crash involved...
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
cw39.com
2 dead after shooting near store in Alief, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Alief. Authorities say the suspect shot the two men – one may be an older teenager – in the midst of an altercation they were having on the side of a store around 11 p.m. Thursday night at 11575 Bissonnet street near Court Glen Drive.
Delano Burkes missing: 26-year-old Houston man vanishes after bar hopping in the Heights
Delano Burkes' family and friends have not seen or heard from their loved one for five days now, and video suggests he may have been in distress.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 19300 US 90 near Sheldon Road at around 9:30 p.m.
cw39.com
Woman crashes into H&R Block store in northwest Houston, suspected of DWI
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is being investigated for suspicion of DWI after crashing through an H&R Block storefront in northwest Houston. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night when police found her dark-colored sedan crashed through the front of the store on 9474 Hammerly Road. Police said the...
2 men shot to death outside gas station in Alief, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting where two men were killed in a parking lot. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday at a gas station on Bissonnet Street near South Kirkwood Road. Police said the two victims were approached by a group of eight men that...
fox26houston.com
Suspect fled after fatally shooting 2 at close range outside gas station: HPD
HOUSTON - The suspect fled on foot after shooting two people to death outside of a gas station in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported in the 11500 block of Bissonnet Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say several people had been hanging out around the side of...
WDSU
Two men accused in a fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa, one arrested in Maine and the other in Houston
Two arrests have been made in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa. Veronique Allen was shot and killed on Aug. 23 while she was getting her hair done inside her mother's home. Aquandre Spencer, 23, of Houston, was arrested on Thursday by local U.S. Marshals for the drive-by...
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash in east Houston causes lane closures for several hours
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in east Houston, causing traffic delays. It happened on the 610 East Loop going northbound at Clinton Dr., where it's unclear exactly how everything transpired, but we're told a man was changing his tire when the driver lost control. The man, who...
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
KLTV
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road
HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
fox26houston.com
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
Texas EquuSearch's probe into missing 2-year-old from Pasadena reaches bayou behind Memorial Park
HPD found out about little Nadia Lee's disappearance a month ago as they investigated her mother's death that is allegedly at the hands of her 26-year-old father in Clear Lake.
HCSO deputies shoot suspect during NW Harris Co. home invasion, sheriff says. 1 other arrested, 2 still on the run
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy shot a suspect accused of a home invasion in northwest Harris County Friday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Melody Park, which is near Bammel North Houston Road and West Richey Road. The...
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
