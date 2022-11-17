Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Camsirubicin Elicits Encouraging Safety/Efficacy Data in Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Fifty percent of patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma enrolled in the phase 1b study of camsirubicin and pegfilgrastim had stable disease. The ongoing phase 1b clinical trial (NCT05043649) evaluating camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma revealed 50% of patients to have stable disease (SD) with no drug-related clinical cardiotoxicity observed in any patient.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical procedure, performed either as a standard open surgery or as an alternative approach surgery, such as minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to remove all or part of the thyroid gland (1). The procedure is commonly used to treat a range of thyroid-related disorders, including thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that can be obstructive and cause swallowing or breathing difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the treatment options for some thyroid conditions. Despite superiority regarding patients’ satisfaction with faster recovery and decreased complications associated with standard open thyroidectomy (neck pain, voice problems, anxiety), it is confirmed as a reliable procedure in only strictly indicated cases (1). It is not suitable for patients with thyroiditis, large multinodular goiters, locally invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as standard procedure in the carefully selected cases with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
A woman was told a tiny mark on her cheek was a clogged oil gland. Doctors later discovered it was a cancerous tumor.
Angiosarcoma on the skin can appear as a raised, swollen bump that looks like a bruise and grows over time.
Medical News Today
What is inflammatory arthritis?
Inflammatory arthritis describes a group of conditions where the body’s cells attack the tissue in the joints. A person with arthritis experiences pain, stiffness, and a decreased range of motion in the affected joints. Arthritis is an umbrella term to describe inflammation of one or more joints. Various types...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Atomoxetine, Oxybutynin Combination Shows Some Promise as a Treatment for Obstructive Sleep ApneaKey to Treating OSA
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a major sleep problem that can occur in people of all ages, though the frequency increases with age and obesity. It is estimated that up to 18 million people in North America have some level of sleep apnea. Camilo Ruiz. M.D., a dual board-certified internist...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
hcplive.com
Opioid Use for Bothersome Pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis Could Increase Thromboembolism Risk
Data from an analysis of more than 15,000 adults with rheumatoid arthritis using opioids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for bothersome pain provide insight into the comparative risks of cardiovascular events and death associated with use of either agent among this patient population. A new-user active comparator study presented at...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
MedicalXpress
New medicine reduces triglyceride by 25%, no change in CVD risk in people with type 2 diabetes
A new medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with type 2 diabetes yet did not decrease their cardiovascular risk, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. "Triglyceride levels are commonly measured as part of routine preventive care in the U.S. Understanding...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
cohaitungchi.com
Do really statins reduce blood pressure? : Journal of Hypertension
The beneficial cardiovascular effect of statins in both the primary and the secondary disease prevention remains indisputable [1]. On the basis of randomized evidence, this effect is proportionally related – by logarithmical means – to the extent of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)-lowering [2]. Statins use has been also associated with amelioration of endothelial dysfunction, increased nitric oxide bioavailability, antioxidant and antiproliferative properties, and inhibition of inflammation, mechanisms not related to their lipid-lowering effect, and which are usually reported as ‘pleiotropic effects’ of statins [3]. Due to the above direct effects of statins on the vasculature, it has been hypothesized that statins may also act as blood pressure (BP)-lowering agents and may contribute to the BP-related cardiovascular risk reduction. Several studies on which this hypothesis is based have important limitations. The vast majority of the available evidence was rather heterogeneous (Table 1) [4–18], because it was obtained by observational studies being performed without a control arm [6,15,18], the data were retrospectively collected and analyzed [15,18], the number of participants was rather limited [7–11], the intensity or up-titration of the ongoing antihypertensive treatment was variable [16] and the follow-up period to investigate BP changes among prospective studies was small (generally not more than 1 year) [5,7–12]. Another important drawback is related to the methodology of BP measurement as the majority of the studies [4–6,8–13,16–17] used clinic BP measurements and not ambulatory BP, which is of greater prognostic importance. In cases in which randomized data are available or ambulatory BP measurements were performed, statins did not show a clear-cut BP-lowering, but many of these studies were designed to address questions different from the BP-lowering effect of statins (Table 1).
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure
Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
Atrial Fibrillation Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Have you ever wondered what exactly is atrial fibrillation? If so, we've got some answers for you.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Linked to Higher Risk for Type 2 Diabetes
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) were found to be at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes over a 30-year period, according to new research presented at the 2022 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo, and described in an article at Healio. PCOS is a...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Intermittent Fasting Impact Your Blood Pressure?
Currently, intermittent fasting is popular for its health benefits. Research proves intermittent fasting can reduce your blood sugar, manage and help you lose weight, reduce your heart disease risk, and decrease inflammation. Another potential benefit? Reducing your blood pressure. Fasting’s Effect on Your Blood Pressure and Heart Health. What...
Healthline
What to Know About Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis
Juvenile ankylosing spondylitis is a rare type of inflammatory arthritis that’s characterized by inflammation in the spine and joints as well as other body systems. It’s important to get a diagnosis if your child has symptoms of this condition. Juvenile ankylosing spondylitis is a type of inflammatory arthritis...
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between bursitis and arthritis
Bursitis and arthritis are conditions that affect the joints. While bursitis and arthritis symptoms can be similar, they have different causes and vary in location and duration. Identifying the cause of a person’s symptoms can help a doctor determine the best treatment. Joint pain may be due to different...
cohaitungchi.com
Anticoagulation in pulmonary arterial hypertension: a decision analysis
We used registry information to estimate mortality in IPAH sufferers, mortality estimates are in shut settlement, with a one-year mortality of 18% and a three-year mortality of roughly 26%. Mortality estimates in CTD-PAH sufferers fluctuate broadly, and we estimated the three-year mortality in CTD-PAH sufferers to be roughly 30–48%.3,4,7,18–24 Given this wide selection in mortality charges for CTD-PAH sufferers, we carried out sensitivity analyses in our mannequin utilizing each the decrease bounds (30%) and the higher bounds (48%) of the three-year mortality estimates obtained from the literature. The bottom circumstances in our mannequin mirrored the median age (50 years outdated) of sufferers in these registries on the time of prognosis. Mortality estimates within the literature account for all-cause mortality and don't explicitly describe deaths secondary to PAH alone. Thus, we calculated disease-specific extra mortality charges for PAH, by adjusting all-cause mortality for age and gender utilizing life tables from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention. We primarily based these changes on population-based mortality charges for Caucasians, as a result of nearly all of sufferers described in printed PAH research are of Caucasian descent.
Comments / 0