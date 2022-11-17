Memorial service for UVA football players killed in shooting to take place Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced Wednesday that an official memorial service for D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr. and Devin Chandler, the three football players who were killed in a shooting on campus on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13 , will take place this weekend.

According to a video posted on Ryan’s Facebook page, the memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at John Paul Jones Arena, where the school’s basketball teams play. John Paul Jones Arena is located at 295 Massie Road in Charlottesville.

UVA originally had a football game against Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, but the game has been cancelled . This weekend, the members of all Atlantic Coast Conference football teams will wear special decals on their helmets to honor Perry, Davis and Chandler, and all ACC home games will begin with a moment of silence, according to ESPN .

