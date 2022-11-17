Read full article on original website
Tractor Supply Company Foundation Makes Contribution in Support of American Farmland Trust’s Brighter Future Fund
WASHINGTON & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and its foundation have partnered with American Farmland Trust (“AFT”) to support small family farmers and ranchers through a $100,000 donation to AFT’s Brighter Future Fund. The Fund launched in 2020 to help farmers across the country start, grow and sustain farms in the face of myriad challenges, including COVID-19, severe weather and shifting markets. This donation marks the third consecutive year that the Tractor Supply Company Foundation has supported AFT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006050/en/ Aimee Morris is a veteran who transitioned her family’s 60-year-old Pennsylvania farm into a nonprofit to help veterans overcome the trauma of combat through farming activities. Photo Credits: American Farmland Trust
U.S. veterans to get housing payment assistance
In honor of Veterans Day, The Home Depot Foundation will surprise 1,000 U.S. veterans across the country with rental and mortgage payment assistance for the month of December. “This housing payment assistance is just one of the ways The Home Depot Foundation and the company are committed to supporting and thanking those who served our nation,” said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of Home Depot.
Public invited to comment on next update of regional park district’s hazard response plan
The East Bay Regional Park District is inviting residents to weigh in on their response plan in the event of natural hazards. In line with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, the park district is updating its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan to prevent harm on regional parks and local neighborhoods.
