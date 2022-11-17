WASHINGTON & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and its foundation have partnered with American Farmland Trust (“AFT”) to support small family farmers and ranchers through a $100,000 donation to AFT’s Brighter Future Fund. The Fund launched in 2020 to help farmers across the country start, grow and sustain farms in the face of myriad challenges, including COVID-19, severe weather and shifting markets. This donation marks the third consecutive year that the Tractor Supply Company Foundation has supported AFT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006050/en/ Aimee Morris is a veteran who transitioned her family’s 60-year-old Pennsylvania farm into a nonprofit to help veterans overcome the trauma of combat through farming activities. Photo Credits: American Farmland Trust

