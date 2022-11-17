Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
Future builders from region face off in CSRA competition
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia hosted a competition for high school students in trade skill programs from across the area. “We are a high-demand career field. We don’t have enough people to do the work that’s out there to be done. That’s good...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County leaders to look at expanding early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Facing requests from elected officials to expand early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff, the Richmond County Board of Elections has scheduled a meeting Monday. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will face off in the Dec. 6 runoff after the election a few...
WRDW-TV
Thanksgiving comes a week early with Feast Before the Feast
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Braswell Manigault Foundation is hosting the Feast Before the Feast event Thursday. The Feast Before the Feast is an early Thanksgiving dinner for the community to enjoy for free. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at three locations: McBean Community Center, McDuffie Woods...
wfxg.com
Holiday closures, camps for area school districts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
WRDW-TV
Clubhouse celebrating a decade of helping startups
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Clubhouse is a nonprofit group that fosters innovation and collaboration in midsized and rural communities, and it’s about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It was founded by Eric Parker. “It’s called the Clubhouse for a reason, because it really is just like joining a...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
coladaily.com
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
WRDW-TV
Aiken County church donates thousands of gifts to children
LANGLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Langley First Baptist Church is actively involved in the Samaritan’s Purse Shoe Box ministry, this year they have increased their donations by thousands. This year, the volunteers have donated 2,492 boxes, and counting. The Langley church had three packing parties this year that averaged 750...
WRDW-TV
Here are some events to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and here is everything you need to know about the holiday. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be slightly below pre-pandemic levels nationally. But AAA expects more than 1. 6 million Georgians to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Despite high gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive.
etxview.com
Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity
A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
charlotteparent.com
Celebrate Christmas Admidst the Old 96 District’s Small-Town Charm
If you’re looking for holiday festivities and events without the crowds and chaos of the season, visit South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the upcoming events—you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a small-town holiday movie!
Public hearing scheduled to discuss condition of historic buildings in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Hotel Aiken and the old Johnson Pharmacy would have been demolished if Project Pascals moved forward. Now that the project has failed, the Design Review Board is meeting to figure out if the owner, Aiken Municipal Development Commission, is doing enough to maintain the buildings. “It’s a detriment to the whole […]
Augusta University surprises local high school seniors
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving! “The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers. The event is open to all members of the community! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks […]
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
WJBF.com
Local military couple gets married on Veterans Day
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An extra special Veterans Day for two local veterans. Captain KaMona Riley from the Georgia Army National Guard and Captain Jarueben Lee from the Arkansas Army National Guard got married on Friday. The ceremony was held at Christian City of Praise in Augusta. Family and...
WRDW-TV
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Questions and shock are swirling through the community just a day after newly elected school board member Tyrique Robinson died by apparent suicide. He was the youngest member ever elected to the Richmond County Board of Education at just 20 years old. When he died, Melissa...
