25 WEATHER — The chill is back this weekend on into early next week. Tonight will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday, showers look likely, especially south of a Fairfield, Waco, San Saba line. The Brazos Valley will have the best chance of showers throughout the day. There is some potential for some sleet to mix in with the light rain from time to time, but no impacts are expected. Highs will range from the upper 30s west to mid 40s east.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO