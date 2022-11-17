Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
Local health partners gift Thanksgiving baskets to hospice in the Brazos Valley
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — For many, the holidays are a time to come together with loved ones and celebrate over a meal. Here in the Brazos Valley, health partners are working to make that possible for more families this Thanksgiving. “Last year we gave out just one basket per...
News Channel 25
Chilly/Showers This Weekend
25 WEATHER — The chill is back this weekend on into early next week. Tonight will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday, showers look likely, especially south of a Fairfield, Waco, San Saba line. The Brazos Valley will have the best chance of showers throughout the day. There is some potential for some sleet to mix in with the light rain from time to time, but no impacts are expected. Highs will range from the upper 30s west to mid 40s east.
News Channel 25
Cold front arrives today in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley
CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw sunshine on Thursday!. Hopefully you enjoyed it because we are going to enter a stretch of cloudy, cool, and potentially wet days as we head into the weekend. A cold front will arrive during the middle of the day, but it won't bring a...
News Channel 25
Clouds Return Friday In The Brazos Valley
25 WEATHER — It's been nice to see a little sunshine, but that is once again about to go away. Clouds will fill back in tonight through Friday from south to north. This will lead us to cooler conditions Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. The weekend...
