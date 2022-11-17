Read full article on original website
Community comes together for ‘feast before the feast’ at local community centers in Augusta
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- “feast before the feast Thanksgiving is next week kids get out of school tomorrow and we want to make sure people get a meal one way or another” said Monique Braswell, Organizer, Braswell Manigault Foundation It’s all about giving back to the community The ‘feast before the feast’ feed hundreds of […]
WRDW-TV
Festival to celebrate heritage of Laney Walker, Bethlehem area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, people will have a chance to celebrate the rich heritage and history of the Laney Walker and Bethlehem neighborhoods. The free Laney Walker Bethlehem Heritage Festival will start at 11 a.m. at Dyess Park, 902 James Brown Blvd. The festival started in 2008, according...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
wfxg.com
City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
WRDW-TV
Thanksgiving comes a week early with Feast Before the Feast
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Braswell Manigault Foundation is hosting the Feast Before the Feast event Thursday. The Feast Before the Feast is an early Thanksgiving dinner for the community to enjoy for free. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at three locations: McBean Community Center, McDuffie Woods...
WRDW-TV
Future builders from region face off in CSRA competition
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia hosted a competition for high school students in trade skill programs from across the area. “We are a high-demand career field. We don’t have enough people to do the work that’s out there to be done. That’s good...
WRDW-TV
Augusta to open overnight warming shelter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
WRDW-TV
Episode 6: Historic Churches
Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
WRDW-TV
Clubhouse celebrating a decade of helping startups
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Clubhouse is a nonprofit group that fosters innovation and collaboration in midsized and rural communities, and it’s about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It was founded by Eric Parker. “It’s called the Clubhouse for a reason, because it really is just like joining a...
WRDW-TV
Small fire leads to evacuation of Columbia Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small fire spewed out some smoke Thursday at Columbia Middle School, but no injuries were reported. The school was “safely and successfully evacuated” due to the issue with an electrical outlet in a restroom, parents were notified. The outlet briefly caught fire and...
WRDW-TV
Broad Street Art sculpture trail moves to the Riverwalk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sculpture trail along Broad Street is getting a new look soon. Members of the Greater Augusta Arts Council say you only have a couple more weeks to see them all. Pax Bobrow, project manager for Greater Augusta Arts Council, says, “They are on loan to...
WRDW-TV
Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
wfxg.com
Wrens facility plays a crucial role in Stuckey's comeback
WRENS, Ga. (WFXG) - Stuckey's, the home of the pecan log roll, has been a staple of many people's childhoods. The company lost its touch in recent memory, but this classic chain is making a national comeback, thanks in part to a local community. In 2019, Environmental Attorney Stephanie Stuckey...
Public hearing scheduled to discuss condition of historic buildings in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Hotel Aiken and the old Johnson Pharmacy would have been demolished if Project Pascals moved forward. Now that the project has failed, the Design Review Board is meeting to figure out if the owner, Aiken Municipal Development Commission, is doing enough to maintain the buildings. “It’s a detriment to the whole […]
WJBF.com
Local military couple gets married on Veterans Day
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An extra special Veterans Day for two local veterans. Captain KaMona Riley from the Georgia Army National Guard and Captain Jarueben Lee from the Arkansas Army National Guard got married on Friday. The ceremony was held at Christian City of Praise in Augusta. Family and...
WRDW-TV
Christmas Party Crashers
WRDW-TV
‘Commit to Quit’ campaign aims to reduce lung cancer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Lung Association is hoping to reduce the number of people dying from lung cancer with its ‘Commit to Quit’ campaign. The goal is to encourage people to quit smoking. Activists held an event at Augusta University to spread awareness about the dangers of both traditional and electronic cigarettes.
WJBF.com
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta GA E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location. NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Augusta Fire Department and is still awaiting more information. Count on us to keep you updated.
