CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Rite Aid pharmacy has found a new home in Craigsville, Virginia, and community residents are happy for this resource. “It’ll save me a lot of money in gas and trips back and forth to Lexington. It’s only like three and a half miles from my house and I can come here now and get my medicine. I’m really glad, it’s amazing,” Residents Steve & Bessie Ingram said.

CRAIGSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO