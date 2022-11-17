ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

WATCH LIVE: UVA memorial service honors victims of shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia’s (UVA) memorial service for three football players slain in the shooting will be held Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena and is open to all. The service, which will also be livestreamed, honors the lives of Devin...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Valley tutors help navigate learning loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Schools around the Valley continue to navigate learning loss from the pandemic. Tutors with the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro (SAW) Tutoring Network said they can help with that. Brian Ringgold, Tutoring Coordinator, said they do see many students with learning loss. “There are still middle and high school students...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Staunton-Augusta YMCA pedals for a big win

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is pedaling toward a big victory as they compete in the Y Madness Challenge as finalists for the first time. Y Madness is a nationwide competition for every YMCA with Expresso bike machines for the most miles in a 24-hour period. In this case, every Thursday.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

JMU volleyball blanks Georgia Southern, advances to Sun Belt Semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball blew past Georgia Southern 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-20). After earning the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions, the Dukes took down the Eagles to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament Semifinals. The Dukes won nine sets in a row over three meetings with the Eagles this year. JMU improves to 22-4 on the season.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU volleyball edges past Troy, advances to Sun Belt Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball snuck past Troy 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 15-12) to advance to the Sun Belt Championship. JMU was the top Sun Belt East seed after the Dukes were named Sun Belt Regular Season Champions earlier this month. The Trojans were the second seed in the Sun Belt West.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Ben Walters

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Ben Walters is a standout two-sport athlete at Central High School. “I really just gained a lot of friendship and leadership skills through football,” said Walters. Walters, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, has been a starter for the past two seasons. “His leadership...
WOODSTOCK, VA
WHSV

Rite Aid opens pharmacy in Craigsville

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Rite Aid pharmacy has found a new home in Craigsville, Virginia, and community residents are happy for this resource. “It’ll save me a lot of money in gas and trips back and forth to Lexington. It’s only like three and a half miles from my house and I can come here now and get my medicine. I’m really glad, it’s amazing,” Residents Steve & Bessie Ingram said.
CRAIGSVILLE, VA
WHSV

WHSV unveils new studio

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After many weeks of hard work, the brand new WHSV studio has made its debut. The first show from the studio aired during the noon broadcast on Nov. 17.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Virginia State Police offer update on the UVA Shooting investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) will be taking over the University of Virginia (UVA) Shooting investigation, according to a release sent out by the VSP. The investigation has spread out to several jurisdictions, and according to the VSP, the University Police Department and UVA requested the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

GIANT company donates 13 thousand turkeys and chickens for Thanksgiving

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - GIANT, the parent company of Martin’s Grocery made a record donation of 13 thousand turkeys and chickens to its partners and regional food banks, including 1,000 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. While food banks send mounds of canned and boxed goods, Martin’s wants to make sure protein is also part of the delivery.
VERONA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy