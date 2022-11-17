Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHSV
WATCH LIVE: UVA memorial service honors victims of shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia’s (UVA) memorial service for three football players slain in the shooting will be held Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena and is open to all. The service, which will also be livestreamed, honors the lives of Devin...
WHSV
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s memorial service for three football players slain in a Sunday night shooting was held Saturday, November 19. The service honors the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were killed, and students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, who were wounded.
WHSV
Valley tutors help navigate learning loss
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Schools around the Valley continue to navigate learning loss from the pandemic. Tutors with the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro (SAW) Tutoring Network said they can help with that. Brian Ringgold, Tutoring Coordinator, said they do see many students with learning loss. “There are still middle and high school students...
WHSV
Staunton-Augusta YMCA pedals for a big win
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is pedaling toward a big victory as they compete in the Y Madness Challenge as finalists for the first time. Y Madness is a nationwide competition for every YMCA with Expresso bike machines for the most miles in a 24-hour period. In this case, every Thursday.
WHSV
JMU volleyball blanks Georgia Southern, advances to Sun Belt Semifinals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball blew past Georgia Southern 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-20). After earning the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions, the Dukes took down the Eagles to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament Semifinals. The Dukes won nine sets in a row over three meetings with the Eagles this year. JMU improves to 22-4 on the season.
WHSV
JMU volleyball edges past Troy, advances to Sun Belt Championship
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball snuck past Troy 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 15-12) to advance to the Sun Belt Championship. JMU was the top Sun Belt East seed after the Dukes were named Sun Belt Regular Season Champions earlier this month. The Trojans were the second seed in the Sun Belt West.
WHSV
Gameday Coverage: Dukes battle past Georgia State 42-40, overcome 20-point deficit
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison snuck past Georgia State 42-40 at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes overcame a 20-point deficit for the second time this season. The Dukes improve to 7-3, including a 5-2 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU outgained Georgia State by 70 yards on the...
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools partner with New Creation for human trafficking education
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools is partnering with Harrisonburg non-profit New Creation to provide a curriculum on human trafficking. On Monday the Rockingham County School Board voted to adopt the use of the Prevention Project as a supplemental resource for the family life education program. “It’s an...
WHSV
Buford Middle School students stand in solidarity with grieving UVA families and protest gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The deaths of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. broke the hearts of hundreds of students, and Buford Middle School students are standing in solidarity with families of the players. “We need to have more control with guns because I’m noticing a lot...
WHSV
Valley family creates card drive for recovering UVA victims
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last two decades, the UVA football team has become a huge part of one Valley family’s lives. Lucas Bolen was born with cerebral palsy and his sister said he had complications with a cyst in his brain. In the early 2000′s he got...
WHSV
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Ben Walters
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Ben Walters is a standout two-sport athlete at Central High School. “I really just gained a lot of friendship and leadership skills through football,” said Walters. Walters, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, has been a starter for the past two seasons. “His leadership...
WHSV
Rite Aid opens pharmacy in Craigsville
CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Rite Aid pharmacy has found a new home in Craigsville, Virginia, and community residents are happy for this resource. “It’ll save me a lot of money in gas and trips back and forth to Lexington. It’s only like three and a half miles from my house and I can come here now and get my medicine. I’m really glad, it’s amazing,” Residents Steve & Bessie Ingram said.
WHSV
WHSV unveils new studio
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After many weeks of hard work, the brand new WHSV studio has made its debut. The first show from the studio aired during the noon broadcast on Nov. 17.
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
WHSV
Virginia State Police offer update on the UVA Shooting investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) will be taking over the University of Virginia (UVA) Shooting investigation, according to a release sent out by the VSP. The investigation has spread out to several jurisdictions, and according to the VSP, the University Police Department and UVA requested the...
WHSV
AG to review events leading to fatal UVA shooting; State Police take over criminal investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has agreed to launch an external review of events leading to the fatal shooting of three football players and wounding of two other students on the University of Virginia grounds November 13. “The Office of the Attorney General, at the request...
WHSV
Remote Area Medical setting up pop-up clinic in Fishersville Nov. 19-20
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Anyone in need of dental, vision, or other forms of care may want to check out this weekend’s Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinic. The free event is coming to the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville for the weekend of Saturday, November 19. “No...
WHSV
The Surprise Storm: Staunton shocks the area with breakout season
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Storm was one of the most surprising high school football teams in the Valley this season. The Storm had a breakout year going 7-4 and posting its first winning record since 2018. “A big part of this year was that we all bought in...
WHSV
19-Year-old write-in candidate becomes Timberville’s youngest town council member ever
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Timberville has elected its youngest town council member ever. 19-year-old write-in candidate Isaac Kelley learned this week that he had won the third of three open seats on the council after making a last-minute decision to run. Kelley said he went back and...
WHSV
GIANT company donates 13 thousand turkeys and chickens for Thanksgiving
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - GIANT, the parent company of Martin’s Grocery made a record donation of 13 thousand turkeys and chickens to its partners and regional food banks, including 1,000 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. While food banks send mounds of canned and boxed goods, Martin’s wants to make sure protein is also part of the delivery.
