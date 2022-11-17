Read full article on original website
HBO documentary to feature a local high school musical
GRANITE BAY, BC — A homegrown, local high school musical is hitting the big time, and soon you'll be able to see it featured on HBO Max. 'Ranked, A Musical' premiered at Granite Bay High School in the spring of 2019. ABC10 has been following this show - and its impact - since 2019 and caught up with the creators after a big New York City premiere this past weekend.
Broadway corridor improvement project set for construction in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A plan to revitalize Broadway in Sacramento is getting closer to breaking ground. The Broadway Complete Streets Project has been years in the making, with the first vision plan created in 2012, according to the city. Construction is set to begin in Spring 2023 and will...
BIPOC and LGBTQ+ owned businesses in Sacramento to support on Black Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's officially holiday shopping season! While big box stores may attract the biggest crowds for Black Friday with flashy deals, there are plenty of local small businesses that can add that special touch to your holiday gifts this year. Here are just some BIPOC (Black, Indigenous...
Vacaville parks and recreation encourage residents to voice thoughts on Centennial Park Master Plan
VACAVILLE, Calif — Vacaville’s Parks and Recreation staff are encouraging residents to share their thoughts and comments on the nearly finished Centennial Park Master Plan. Residents will have two meetings to express their concerns, comments and suggestions for the master plan draft to “ensure that the plan includes...
Sacramento Zoo reveals new renderings of proposed zoo in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Sacramento Zoological Society and the City of Elk Grove revealed new renderings of the proposed zoo Thursday morning. The plan is for a one-of-a-kind type of attraction with an opening in about five to six years. "I'm tickled to death they're putting that zoo...
Santa visits, tree lighting and more to spread holiday cheer in Folsom this December
FOLSOM, Calif. — Santa’s coming to town as the city of Folsom kicks off the holiday season this December. The city has several annual events throughout the month of December to spread holiday cheer among residents and visitors. Events include a holiday lights contest, an arts and crafts...
Club Pheasant property purchased by West Sacramento to preserve landmark restaurant
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento City Council allocated $3.4 million to purchase the iconic Club Pheasant restaurant Wednesday. The plan for the historic building at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento is currently being discussed, but Mayor Martha Guerrero says it may be preserved. “It's such an icon...
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
Hunting for a fortune at Gold Bug Mine | Bartell's Backroads
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — In the late 1800s, Placerville--or “Hangtown” as it was called--was littered with gold mine shafts. Today, tour guide Rich Dvoracek says there’s only one mine safe enough for tourists, and it's located inside Gold Bug Park. “Placerville is the only municipality in the...
'A cry for happiness' | Family has closure after Natomas gas station shooting suspect caught
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Janiah Johnson has some closure after Rashawn Anderson was arrested in Chicago, Illinois. Anderson will face homicide charges for the death of the 22-year-old, who was shot at the Natomas Speedway on the 2600 block of Gateway Oak back on Aug. 3. A...
CHP: Man killed crossing Highway 50 from center divide in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after California Highway Patrol said he decided to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento. Crossing Highway 50 near 16th Street, the man was struck and killed by a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to officers. The driver involved called...
'It's not only our history, but it's American history': How the Yocha Dehe Fire Department is fighting fires and preserving history
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A one-of-a-kind fire department is located right in our own backyard. The Yocha Dehe Fire Department serves part of Yolo County. They are fighting fires, while also preserving history. “We're the only tribally owned accredited department in the country," said James Kinter, Yocha Dehe Tribal Council...
Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
First equity-backed cannabis retail dispensary opens in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif — More than four years after Sacramento city councilmembers approved the city's cannabis equity program, its first partly-funded storefront opened Monday on 6233 Mack Road in South Sacramento. First approved for licensing in March 2020, the 'Embarc Sacramento' cannabis store is co-owned by Black personal trainer Robert...
Meet the people making a difference volunteering for the Emergency Food Bank in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — There’s a place where people of all abilities are invited to make a difference. It doesn’t matter who you are, you’re bound to touch someone’s life for the better — one box at a time. Johnny Ballelos and Florence Yalung bring...
West Sacramento renaming Tower Bridge Gateway after former mayor Christopher Cabaldon
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento city leaders approved a resolution at a council meeting Wednesday night to officially rename Tower Bridge Gateway after the city's first and former mayor. During the meeting the city council unanimously voted to name the road that connects the entrance to the Tower...
17-year-old identified as man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The identity of the man shot and killed at the Foxborough Apartments Nov. 11 has been identified. Aidan Wesley McGill, 17-years-old of Citrus Heights, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroners Office. He was shot during some sort of fight in the parking lot of...
2 of 3 Sacramento Co. ‘Safe Stay Community’ homeless shelters behind schedule
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has three ‘Safe Stay Communities’ in the works, which will ultimately be able to take a total of about 400 people off the streets. The county describes them as "low-barrier, full-service shelters located proximate to where unsheltered encampments exist in the...
2 killed after being hit by train in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people have died after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Union Pacific Railroad property and involved a Union Pacific train. The Union Pacific Railroad Police are now investigating the crash.
Sacramento Superior Court rolling out jury summons postcards in November
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Superior Court announced earlier this month it will officially roll out its new system of jury summoning this Friday. Residents in Sacramento will receive postcards in place of traditional enclosed jury duty summons beginning Nov. 18. The change is being made in effort to...
