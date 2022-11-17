ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

HBO documentary to feature a local high school musical

GRANITE BAY, BC — A homegrown, local high school musical is hitting the big time, and soon you'll be able to see it featured on HBO Max. 'Ranked, A Musical' premiered at Granite Bay High School in the spring of 2019. ABC10 has been following this show - and its impact - since 2019 and caught up with the creators after a big New York City premiere this past weekend.
GRANITE BAY, CA
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
Hunting for a fortune at Gold Bug Mine | Bartell's Backroads

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — In the late 1800s, Placerville--or “Hangtown” as it was called--was littered with gold mine shafts. Today, tour guide Rich Dvoracek says there’s only one mine safe enough for tourists, and it's located inside Gold Bug Park. “Placerville is the only municipality in the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction

RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
RIO VISTA, CA
First equity-backed cannabis retail dispensary opens in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — More than four years after Sacramento city councilmembers approved the city's cannabis equity program, its first partly-funded storefront opened Monday on 6233 Mack Road in South Sacramento. First approved for licensing in March 2020, the 'Embarc Sacramento' cannabis store is co-owned by Black personal trainer Robert...
SACRAMENTO, CA
2 killed after being hit by train in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people have died after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Union Pacific Railroad property and involved a Union Pacific train. The Union Pacific Railroad Police are now investigating the crash.
ELK GROVE, CA
