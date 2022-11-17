ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans

The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors

The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Embiid showers praise on Sixers reserves stepping up amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries

PHILADELPHIA – Despite a strong effort to make it a close game, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome injuries to key players to snatch a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet and the Sixers got huge games from the emergency starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clippers Twitter trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo over ladder incident

It has only been 24 hours since the viral Giannis Antetokounmpo ladder incident but the Los Angeles Clippers are already joking about it. For those not in the know, the Milwaukee Bucks star made headlines on Friday after he was caught on video pushing a ladder when the arena workers at Wells Fargo Center were […] The post Clippers Twitter trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo over ladder incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic

Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
WATCH: You need to see Dwight Howard’s bonkers 38-point debut in Taiwan

If there were any questions as to whether or not Dwight Howard can still ball out, then his highly anticipated debut in Taiwan should erase any and all doubts. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year came out with a monstrous performance in his first game for his new team, the Taoyuan Leopards, as […] The post WATCH: You need to see Dwight Howard’s bonkers 38-point debut in Taiwan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines for the wrong reasons following their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. After the Bucks’ 110-102 defeat at the hands of the Sixers, Antetokounmpo decided to stay on the floor for a little bit more to shoot some free throws. He was 4-of-15 from the free throw […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mitchell Robinson’s status Sunday vs. Suns, revealed

The New York Knicks have been without Mitchell Robinson since Nov. 4, a big loss as Robinson had been the team’s starting center and one of their top defensive players. But help could be on the way as Robinson has been officially upgraded to questionable for the Knicks game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday […] The post Mitchell Robinson’s status Sunday vs. Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Damian Lillard’s injury scare vs. Jazz will not please Blazers fans

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was forced to exit Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to injury, sparking concerns about his condition and availability moving forward. Lillard left the game midway through the third quarter and didn’t return. The team eventually ruled him out for the rest of the night, noting that he […] The post Damian Lillard’s injury scare vs. Jazz will not please Blazers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
1 huge Mavs overreaction after first month of 2022-23 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks went on a fantastic run last year, where they advanced to the Western Conference Finals. One primary reason for their success is the ascension of Luka Doncic to superstardom and arguably a top-three player in the NBA. Doncic has been phenomenal once again this year, proving why he is a legitimate MVP […] The post 1 huge Mavs overreaction after first month of 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone

It was a fine idea and a noble experiment. The Chicago Bulls had a star in Zach LaVine, and the front office did its best to put other stars around him to create an NBA title contender. They traded for Nikola Vucevic, did sign-and-trades for DeMar DeRozen and Lonzo Ball, and signed free agents like […] The post Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
1 pleasant surprise for Warriors early in 2022-23 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors have only just begun digging themselves out of an early-season hole. Friday’s feel-good win over the New York Knicks was a positive step in the right direction, but still no surefire indicator of the Warriors’ ability to repeat as champions come spring and summer. Here's what to know from the Warriors' […] The post 1 pleasant surprise for Warriors early in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
