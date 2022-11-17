Read full article on original website
WKRC
Books by the Banks returns after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Books by the Banks returned to the Duke Energy Center Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The highlight of the event was a chance to meet authors personally, as well as buy their books. There were also story times and other activities for kids.
WKRC
It takes a herd of people to install 4 million lights at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you want a hippopotamus for Christmas and only a hippopotamus will do, this is probably the place for you to come make a Christmas memory. Oh, and they also have like four million lights in there. "This is a huge family tradition here in Cincinnati and...
WKRC
Video: Kings Island prepares the park for upcoming Winterfest
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Winterfest at Kings Island opens next Friday but preparations have been going on for weeks to get the park ready for the holidays. It took workers three and a half weeks to turn the Royal Fountain into an ice skating week, according to Kings Island. It takes 30,000 gallons of water to make the icy surface that's 240 feet by 78 feet.
WKRC
Rookwood Pottery's Holiday Open House will include demonstrations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can get a look inside Rookwood Pottery with its Holiday Open House. There will be demonstrations and special items for sale. Bob channeled his inner "Ghost" to try to throw some clay.
WKRC
Freestore Foodbank teams up with Reds Community Fund to feed families for Thanksgiving
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank and the Reds Community Fund teamed up to feed thousands of families. On Thursday, November 17, they held a drive thru food distribution for families who may need extra help this holiday season. With rising costs of food, the Freestore Foodbank is seeing...
WKRC
Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
WKRC
Help keep those in need warm by donating to the Fall Feast Coat Drive
CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- A coat drive is underway at the Duke Energy Convention Center to collect winter items to be distributed at the Fall Feast on Thanksgiving. The Fall Feast Coat Drive runs from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday. They are collecting adult and children's coats, gloves, hats, scarves, any items to keep those in need warm this winter.
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
WKRC
Project Runway star Asha Ama celebrates African American hair, fashion with AfroSwag
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Project Runway star and Cincinnati native Asha Ama is celebrating the beauty of black hair. You can be part of her fashion show called AfroSwag, the hair show and fashion experience.
WKRC
Spread Love Turkey Day: Volunteers distribute 125 Thanksgiving meals to families in need
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 100 families in need got a free Thanksgiving Day meal, all thanks to a local nonprofit. Volunteers with Future Ambassadors, Inc. doled out the meals to families Saturday afternoon at Withrow University High School. The day started at the Meijer’s in Oakley, where the nonprofit...
WKRC
Doctors partner with Healthsource of Ohio to help those in need for Giving Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local healthcare providers are asking for your help for a special patient care match program coming up that could make a difference for those who cannot afford medical care. Soon after we celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, there is a day called Giving Tuesday. It...
WKRC
Mayor's Reception and Christmas Tree Lighting event in Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - It's a Christmas holiday tradition. You and your family are invited on Nov. 27 to the Mayor's Reception and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, hosted by Mayor Kelly Mollaun and the City of Lawrenceburg, officially kicking off the holiday season. LAWRENCEBURG EVENT CENTER. 5:30 p.m. Cincinnati Brass...
WKRC
Beauty of Black culture takes center stage at AfroSwag Show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The beauty of Black culture took center stage Saturday. The AfroSwag Show at the Duke Energy Convention Center focused on natural hair styles, fashion, and art. Some of Cincinnati's top natural hair stylists showed off unique ways to incorporate twists, braids, and locs. Fashion designers also gave...
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up some special meals using those Thanksgiving leftovers
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thanksgiving dinner is the best! But for many of us, the leftovers are just as exciting. Chef Aaron from Kroger has some tips to elevate those meals after Turkey Day.
WKRC
Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
WKRC
NKU announces upcoming departure of president
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - The president of Northern Kentucky University is leaving his job. The announcement came Thursday night after an emergency meeting of NKU's Board of Regents. A news release says the board and Dr. Ashish Vaidya determined quote "The time is now for a leadership transition". “It...
WKRC
4 final candidates selected for police chief of CPD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is closer to having a new police chief. The list of 13 candidates has been narrowed down to four finalists. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. She was named to the top job in February after Chief Eliot Issac retired. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati...
WKRC
Hamilton County granted $12 million for rental relief program
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - More federal dollars for rental relief are heading to the Tri-State. Hamilton County announced Thursday that $12 million will be used to help struggling families. That money can be used through 2025. Another $6 million is also available through the end of the year. "During...
WKRC
The Skinny Podcast: Talking Sports w/ Rick Broering (11/17/2022)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner was joined by Rick Broering to discuss a variety of topics. Local college hoops roundup including NKU's big win over Cincinnati. Can the Bengals win five of their last eight coming out of the bye week?. Bengals injury...
WKRC
CPS Superintendent hosts roundtable to address transportation concerns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public School Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants to tackle problems with buses and hosted a roundtable to address concerns. Local 12 learned the district is facing several challenges when it comes to getting students to and from school on time. Bus rates are sitting at about 80%...
