Hamilton, OH

WKRC

Books by the Banks returns after 2-year hiatus

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Books by the Banks returned to the Duke Energy Center Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The highlight of the event was a chance to meet authors personally, as well as buy their books. There were also story times and other activities for kids.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Video: Kings Island prepares the park for upcoming Winterfest

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Winterfest at Kings Island opens next Friday but preparations have been going on for weeks to get the park ready for the holidays. It took workers three and a half weeks to turn the Royal Fountain into an ice skating week, according to Kings Island. It takes 30,000 gallons of water to make the icy surface that's 240 feet by 78 feet.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Help keep those in need warm by donating to the Fall Feast Coat Drive

CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- A coat drive is underway at the Duke Energy Convention Center to collect winter items to be distributed at the Fall Feast on Thanksgiving. The Fall Feast Coat Drive runs from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday. They are collecting adult and children's coats, gloves, hats, scarves, any items to keep those in need warm this winter.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mayor's Reception and Christmas Tree Lighting event in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - It's a Christmas holiday tradition. You and your family are invited on Nov. 27 to the Mayor's Reception and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, hosted by Mayor Kelly Mollaun and the City of Lawrenceburg, officially kicking off the holiday season. LAWRENCEBURG EVENT CENTER. 5:30 p.m. Cincinnati Brass...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Beauty of Black culture takes center stage at AfroSwag Show

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The beauty of Black culture took center stage Saturday. The AfroSwag Show at the Duke Energy Convention Center focused on natural hair styles, fashion, and art. Some of Cincinnati's top natural hair stylists showed off unique ways to incorporate twists, braids, and locs. Fashion designers also gave...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

NKU announces upcoming departure of president

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - The president of Northern Kentucky University is leaving his job. The announcement came Thursday night after an emergency meeting of NKU's Board of Regents. A news release says the board and Dr. Ashish Vaidya determined quote "The time is now for a leadership transition". “It...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

4 final candidates selected for police chief of CPD

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is closer to having a new police chief. The list of 13 candidates has been narrowed down to four finalists. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. She was named to the top job in February after Chief Eliot Issac retired. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County granted $12 million for rental relief program

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - More federal dollars for rental relief are heading to the Tri-State. Hamilton County announced Thursday that $12 million will be used to help struggling families. That money can be used through 2025. Another $6 million is also available through the end of the year. "During...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

The Skinny Podcast: Talking Sports w/ Rick Broering (11/17/2022)

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner was joined by Rick Broering to discuss a variety of topics. Local college hoops roundup including NKU's big win over Cincinnati. Can the Bengals win five of their last eight coming out of the bye week?. Bengals injury...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPS Superintendent hosts roundtable to address transportation concerns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public School Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants to tackle problems with buses and hosted a roundtable to address concerns. Local 12 learned the district is facing several challenges when it comes to getting students to and from school on time. Bus rates are sitting at about 80%...
CINCINNATI, OH

