COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State's 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan. Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game. Ohio State then forced a three-and-out, and Hayden helped the Buckeyes run out most of the remaining time. Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left. Then Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds to play.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO