Ann Arbor, MI

wcn247.com

No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State's 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan. Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game. Ohio State then forced a three-and-out, and Hayden helped the Buckeyes run out most of the remaining time. Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left. Then Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds to play.
COLUMBUS, OH
wcn247.com

Evee scores 31, Rice downs Western Michigan 96-88

HOUSTON — Travis Evee scored 31 points as Rice beat Western Michigan 96-88. Evee also had six assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari shot 6 for 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Max Fiedler finished 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 30 points for the Broncos. Jefferson Monegro added 21 points for Western Michigan. Titus Wright had 18 points and eight rebounds.
KALAMAZOO, MI

