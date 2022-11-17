ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

No. 22 Tennessee rolls past Florida Gulf Coast 81-50

By AL LESAR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZL1Ll_0jDhyeiO00
1 of 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead No. 22 Tennessee to a 81-50 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night.

“We focused on learning a tough loss the hard way,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “We talked about defense. Who do we want to be? What do you want to be?”

The Volunteers (2-1) bounced back from a loss to Colorado over the weekend by focusing on defense and limiting Florida Gulf Coast to 30% shooting (14 of 46).

“They did such a good job defending us,” Florida Gulf Coast coach Pat Chambers said. “Tennessee was really the scrappy team. We knew after the loss to Colorado we were going to have some angry Tennessee guys coming at us.”

Zach Anderson led the Eagles (2-2) with 11 points.

Julian Phillips had 11 points and Jahmai Mashack came off the bench and scored 10 points in the second half for Tennessee.

“It’s been tough trying to figure out my role on the team,” Mashack said. “It helped that my coaches and teammates had my back.”

Tennessee outscored the Eagles 28-14 in the paint.

“On offense, we want to be an inside-out team,” Barnes said.

Florida Gulf Coast went nearly five minutes without scoring midway through the first half. Meanwhile, Tennessee scored 14 points and built a a double-digit lead. The Vols led 37-20 at the break.

“Our mentality was the biggest difference (compared to the Colorado game),” said Nkamhoua. “We were locked in and took the loss the right way.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee’s miserable game against Colorado on Sunday, a team that lost to Grambling, dropped the Vols 11 spots in the poll, to 22nd. The key to recovery is finding a plan that can be implemented when they shoot like they did against the Buffaloes (25% from the field, 27% from 3-point range).

BIG PICTURE

Florida Gulf Coast: A season-opening win at Southern California was a step in the right direction for the Eagles. Since then, losses to San Diego and Tennessee sandwiched a win over Ave Maria. The tough early season schedule should pay off as they bid for the title in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Tennessee: After shooting 25% from the field in a loss to Colorado, the Vols went back to the drawing board. They tinkered with the starting lineup, sending Zakai Ziegler to the bench — where the point guard excelled in his “sixth man” role last season — and put Josiah-Jordan James back as a starter. He was slowed at the start of the season after offseason knee surgery. Big man Uros Plavisic missed Wednesday’s game with an ankle injury from Sunday’s loss to Colorado.

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles return home for the three-game Gulf Coast Showcase Monday-Wednesday. They begin competition against Northern Kentucky on Monday.

Tennessee: The Vols will be facing Butler on Wednesday in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler had the best day of his unpredictable career, throwing for 438 yards and six touchdowns as South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night, all but eliminating the Volunteers from the playoffs. Tennessee (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern, No. 5 CFP) may have also lost Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, falling and fumbling without being hit. Even before the injury, the quarterback of the night was Rattler, who went from Heisman contender to the bench at Oklahoma in 2021. The junior finally lived up to the potential fans of South Carolina (7-4, 4-4) hoped for when he arrived. Rattler came into the night with nine interceptions and eight touchdowns and averaging 198 yards a game passing. There were questions asked about whether the Gamecocks might want to test out the backup.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to watch: Carolina vs. Tennessee

On Saturday, South Carolina will welcome the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers to Williams-Brice Stadium for its next to last game of the season. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) are coming off a 66-24 win over Missouri while the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are coming off a 38-6 loss to Florida in Gainesville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The teams that Tennessee Vols fans need to be rooting for this weekend

The Tennessee Vols will enter their game this weekend against South Carolina as the No. 5 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee is the highest-ranked one-loss team. And at least one of the teams ranked ahead of them — either Michigan or Ohio State because they play each other — will have a loss before the end of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'

Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
radionwtn.com

Patriots Advance To TSSAA Semi-Finals

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Patriots move on to the TSSAA semi-finals with their win over Springfield Friday night. Final score 27-19 and the Patriots meet Page at home next Friday. Coach James Counce talked after the game about the effort his team put on, with players stepping up to...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous

Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Murfreesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Blackman High School football team will have a game with Oakland High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 charged following road rage situation

Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Blount County’s Downtown Boom

Downtown revitalization has deep roots in Maryville and Alcoa. New downtown developments are coming fast and furious in Maryville and Alcoa. Of course, renovating old buildings is a big part of it all, but what’s happening goes far beyond a “facelift.” Business-minded residents and property owners are putting their heads together to breathe new life into old structures and creating strategies for these two city centers to benefit residents, current and future.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill. “Inflation is in virtually every aspect of...
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park

(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park. American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy