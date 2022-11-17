Read full article on original website
Estimated $350,000 in damages in house fire in Richland County, 6 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Six people are displaced after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a massive 2-Alarm fire burned through the roof at a home in northeast Richland County. LOCAL FIRST | SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of...
Rapid Shelter Columbia nearly 40 percent filled
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More homeless people are now living in the city's Rapid Shelter Columbia , a temporary housing facility of 50 pods the city built to deal with the roughly 200 homeless people living on the streets. As temperatures are starting to drop, local partners say the...
State Elections Commission certifies votes in 2022 General Election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — All votes from the 2022 SC General Election have been certified following a Thursday vote, the State Election Commission announced Thursday. In a news release from the SEC, officials said the election "ran smoothly" thanks to states new two-week early voting period and additional security and integrity measures.
SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
Researchers unveil Columbia's urban heat island study results
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — They don't call Columbia famously hot for nothing!. A group of researchers from the University of South Carolina tried to find out if Columbia suffers from what's known as the urban heat island effect. That would give us an idea of whether the city gets...
Escaped Clarendon County inmate caught, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 1:15 p.m.: An escaped Clarendon County inmate has been caught after more than a week on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shaun Wiles has been arrested without incident on Sharon Acres Lane in Lexington County. After an extensive search of...
'I've lost it all': Six people homeless after house fire in Northeast Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Six people are homeless tonight after a massive fire ripped through a home in Northeast Richland County. “I’m still processing, and I have emotional bouts. The first thing I said to my son was so much for Thanksgiving. And Christmas too,” said Chrystalin Griffin.
Cayce police investigating fatal crash on Charleston Highway
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department is investigating a collision where one person was found dead. Officials say on November 19, just after midnight, officers found a single-vehicle crash near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway. The vehicle was upside down and two people had been ejected from...
Coroner identifies man who killed himself in Lexington County domestic violence incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man found dead during a standoff at a Westgate Drive home on Tuesday. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued. Coroner Margaret Fisher said 24-year-old John Thompson Greene...
Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A missing Sumter County man has been found safe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Ricky Jefferson was found safe early this morning in Kershaw County and was provided the necessary medical attention. He is now in contact with his family. Jefferson...
Lt. Gov. Evette visits and tours Harvest Hope Midlands Branch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lt. Gov. Evette visited and toured Harvest Hope Midlands Branch Thursday. To bring awareness to the 24% of single mothers experience food insecurity, and the fact that women are 35% more likely to experience poverty, Harvest Hope Food Bank is partnering with SC Women in Leadership for a special volunteer event.
SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
SC man charged, accused of shooting someone in the foot during an argument
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A South Carolina man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot someone in the foot during an argument, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say on Nov. 16, Bennie Travis Haynesworth of Cane Savannah Road in Wedgefield, is charged with assault and...
Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash
Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
Three in Fairfield County arrested, charged for meth, cocaine, and heroin possession
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies in Fairfield County have arrested and charged three men related to a series of illegal drug activities in the Mitford area of the county. On Monday, Dennis Lee, Herman Gear, and Justin Yearwood, were arrested and charged with drug possession and drug trafficking...
Cayce Police searching for missing man last seen Wednesday
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Charles Russell has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County. Russell left his home at 1:20 p.m....
Columbia Fireflies host first annual Christmas lights show
Friday night at Segra Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies hosted its very first holiday lights show and it’s something that will stick around for the season. “It’s kind of spectacular, there’s lights everywhere", said Ashley Hardey, who saw the lights for the first time. There...
High School Football Playoffs Highlights and Scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — High school football teams all over the state battled it out for a spot in the Upper and Lower State Championships next week. For full highlights, click on the video at the top of the page. Here are the scores from Friday night:. 5A:. Dutch...
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
