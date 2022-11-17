ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

6th grader arrested after threatening to shoot up Florida school on Snapchat, deputies say

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KOlF_0jDhyL8h00

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A sixth grader was arrested after making threats to shoot up their school on Snapchat, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said a parent of another student found messages sent to their child referencing a school shooting and contacted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they also found several messages referencing killing people and shooting up the school.

Child dies after being found unresponsive at hotel near Universal Orlando

Detectives went to the 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student’s home and questioned them. The student told detectives that they were planning to conduct a mass shooting at the school but “need to gather supplies to use first.”

Investigators said the 12-year-old student had convinced their parent to buy them a pair of football gloves and had been in contact with another student in an attempt to get a gun.

“Threats such as these are not a joke and will always be taken seriously,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We don’t like making these arrests, but we will come knocking on your door if your child makes any threat to harm someone. Thank you to the parent who found messages on their child’s phone and then reported it to us so we could take swift action to prevent an incident from occurring within Flagler County Schools. I also hope this child gets the mental health help that is obviously needed.”

The 12-year-old student was arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Flagler County deputies urged parents to talk to their students about the consequences of
sending threats to commit violence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 10

Related
wogx.com

Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car

Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
SANFORD, FL
WFLA

Prosecutors: Reduced sentence, prison time for Gaetz friend

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should get his sentence reduced for cooperating with authorities, but he still deserves prison time to send a message that no public official is above the law, federal prosecutors said in court papers.
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School

A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
WESH

One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Miller found guilty of lying under oath

The jury didn’t buy the doughnut defense. A Marion County jury of four men and two women needed just 25 minutes of deliberation Friday to find suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller guilty of felony perjury. Miller, the jury found, lied under oath during a criminal investigation into potential...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeLand Police start zero tolerance policy over traffic laws: Here's why

DELAND, Fla. - Constant gunfire has people in DeLand on edge, and law enforcement has sworn to do something about it. The DeLand Police Department has partnered up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on crime. That new task force has stopped dozens of people in the past week alone. That’s resulted in nearly 40 people being brought through the doors of this jail.
DELAND, FL
WFLA

WFLA

116K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy