One Killed in Crash on Pomona Freeway
One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights.
foxla.com
Woman killed in crash in Hacienda Heights
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
1 Killed, Vehicle Mangled in Collision Involving Semi Truck on 60 Freeway
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
countynews.tv
Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian
11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
NBC Los Angeles
One Pedestrian Killed, One Severely Injured by Wrong-Way Driver
Two pedestrians were hit after a wrong-way driver struck them while they were walking in a marked crosswalk in downtown LA Friday night. Shortly before midnight a silver Lexus vehicle that was traveling westbound on 9th St. struck two pedestrians as they were walking at the intersection of 9th St. and Olive St.
foxla.com
6 injured 1 killed in Northridge crash
Three cars collided in Northridge Saturday, killing one and injuring six others. Police say it may be a case of DUI.
foxla.com
2 women shot and killed in car in Moreno Valley
Two women were found shot in a car in Moreno Valley. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash
Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
foxla.com
“He’s a very strong kid,” Young boy recovering at hospital after being stabbed at Downtown LA Target
LOS ANGELES - A 9-year-old boy continues to recover at the hospital after he was stabbed by a homeless man inside a Target store in downtown LA Tuesday evening. The boy, identified by family as Brayden Medina, was stabbed in the back and shoulder. He was one of two people attacked; a 25-year-old woman was also stabbed by the suspect.
9-Year-Old Girl Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)
The Fullerton Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday. The accident took place at Valencia Drive and Eadington Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a motorcycle heading east on Valencia. The driver of the motorcycle did not stop at the scene but kept going.
Wrong-way driver released after crashing into 25 police recruits out for a run
LOS ANGELES — A man who was arrested after plowing his car into dozens of police recruits who were out for a run in Los Angeles County early Wednesday has now been released as an investigation into the incident continues, officials said. The driver, 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez, was arrested...
Woman killed in fatal car crash in Chino Hills
An Ontario woman lost her life Thursday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a flatbed truck. The crash took place at Peyton and Olympic View Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday. The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chino Valley Fire Department, was identified as Ashley Perez of Ontario. Perez was 31-years-old. The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department or Deputy Derek Emery at (909) 364-2000.
NBC San Diego
Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving
A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before...
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
Man dead, woman critically wounded after shooting in Commerce
A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
25 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Whittier (Whittier, CA)
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road. According to reports, a Honda CR-V was driving south on Mills Avenue when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck the victims who were running.
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona
Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
Man is charged with attempted murder of law enforcement recruits after plowing into group, and injuring 25, while they were on morning run
The wrong-way driver who allegedly plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits out for a training run in southern California has been charged with attempted murder. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash along Mills Avenue in Whittier on Wednesday morning. The...
