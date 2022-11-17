Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored with three seconds left to force overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in a shootout Saturday night. Caufield scored his second goal of the game, beating Carter Hart with a one-timer from the left side with Montreal goalie Jake Allen off for an extra attacker. “I feel like we’ve had some practice with that a little bit last year and this year, so it’s something we obviously work on in practice and talk about,” Caufield said about playing with the extra attacker. “But in those situations, you just have to make reads and hope for the best.” Nick Suzuki had two assists and scored in the shootout for Montreal. Allen stopped 25 shots.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO