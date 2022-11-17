ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

01-33-48-52-55, Cash Ball: 4

(one, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)

