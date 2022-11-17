T.J. Warren (foot) OUT. Paul George (SF/PF – LAC): $10,200 DraftKings, $9,400 FanDuel. It does concern me that PG-13 is questionable here, but he’s a core play as long as he suits up. This All-Star is carrying the load without Kawhi Leonard, flirting with a 35 percent usage rate with Kawhi off the floor. It really shows in his recent form, averaging 51 DraftKings points per game across his last nine outings. A matchup with Detroit is the best part of this, though, with the Pistons ranked dead last in defensive efficiency.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO