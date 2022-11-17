Read full article on original website
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 114, Magic 113
Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The final offensive sequence illustrated the toughness the Indiana Pacers played with against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Down by a point, with 9.6 seconds left in the game, the Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith rose up from a crowd of 7-footers...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Rockets
The suddenly surging Pacers will look to continue their winning ways on Friday, when Indiana (7-6) visits Houston to take on the Rockets (3-12) to close out a two-game road trip. The Blue & Gold have won six of their last eight contests to climb over .500 on the season,...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Assessed to Joel Embiid during the Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Rich Hofmann (The Athletic) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Bucks at 76ers game. QUESTION: “On the Flagrant 1 assessed to Joel Embiid for the transition foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, why did you rule that it didn’t meet the criteria for a Flagrant 2?”
NBA
Your Favorite Hornet’s Favorite Athlete (In Another Sport)
It comes as no surprise that as professional athletes themselves, NBA players are also fans of different athletes throughout the sporting world. The Charlotte Hornets are no exception to this trend and many of them have noticeable similarities with the non-basketballers they enjoy keeping a watchful eye on. LaMelo Ball...
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with left ankle sprain
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Saturday. Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.
NBA
Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
After playing in a difference city for the seven games, the Cavs can finally settle down in Cleveland. Tonight against the Charlotte Hornets begins a four game home stand for the Cavs. Last year, these two split the season series 2-2, including some thrilling games. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Magic (11.18.2022)
The Bulls (6-9) return home tonight to meet the Orlando Magic (4-11) for the first time. Chicago captured the season series a year ago by winning three of four. This time around, the Bulls and Magic will meet only three times, twice in Chicago. Both teams hit the hardwood this...
NBA
Horry Scale: Hawks stun Raptors on Trae Young's lob to AJ Griffin
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at 76ers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) finish their four-game road trip in Philadelphia as they face off against the 76ers (8-7) on Saturday night. Minnesota is currently on a two-game win streak, with wins over Cleveland and Orlando. In the win over Orlando, Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 35 points while teammate Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 of his own.
NBA
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Ibou Badji to Two-Way Contract
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Ibou Badji to a two-way contract and have waived center Olivier Sarr, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Badji, 7-1, averaged 7.4 points...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NBA
8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games
The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
NBA
Recap: Wizards outlast Heat in 107-106 overtime slugfest
The Wizards were honoring the Big 3 of Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison on Friday night at Capital One Arena. In true Agent Zero fashion, the game would go to overtime and come down to a last-second shot. Thankfully for the Wizards, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma buried a pair of clutch shots and Max Strus missed a would-be game-winner for the Heat in overtime. Wizards 107, Heat 106.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS primer: Nov. 17
T.J. Warren (foot) OUT. Paul George (SF/PF – LAC): $10,200 DraftKings, $9,400 FanDuel. It does concern me that PG-13 is questionable here, but he’s a core play as long as he suits up. This All-Star is carrying the load without Kawhi Leonard, flirting with a 35 percent usage rate with Kawhi off the floor. It really shows in his recent form, averaging 51 DraftKings points per game across his last nine outings. A matchup with Detroit is the best part of this, though, with the Pistons ranked dead last in defensive efficiency.
NBA
Nets' Kyrie Irving could return Sunday vs. Grizzlies
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material. The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against the Memphis...
NBA
Rudy Gay Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay:. Gay was examined Wednesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. Gay...
NBA
Hosting Timberwolves, 76ers Seek Fourth Straight W | Gameday Report 16/82
The 76ers (8-7) are back in action for another quick turnaround - hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) Saturday evening on Penn Medicine Court at The Center. Severely shorthanded in its win over the Milwaukee Bucks (11-4) to open the back-to-back Friday, the team will seek another night of contributions across the roster Saturday.
NBA
Big 3 back in D.C.: Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison reunite
The energy in the building was palpable. The Big 3: Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison were together once again at Capital One Arena to be honored in front of the Wizards community. The trio played together for a handful of years in the early 2000s, earning playoff berths...
