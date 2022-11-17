Justin Verlander explains why his third Cy Young means more than the others

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, Houston Astros' ace Justin Verlander added to his Hall of Fame resume after being named the 2022 AL Cy Young winner for the third time in his career.

The 39-year-old caps off an incredible year, winning a World Series and now the Cy Young in his first full season back on the diamond after missing nearly two years following Tommy John surgery in 2020.

Verlander's trophy case is chock-full of awards. However, when asked on MLB Network following the Cy Young announcement why this one means more than the others, Verlander credited his daughter, Genevieve, for making this accomplishment so special.

"One of the things I most focused on was my family," Verlander said about his long road back from surgery. "I felt like this was an opportunity for me to connect with my daughter and spend time with them in ways that I would never get the opportunity to do."

Verlander recounted coming home to his daughter after long days of rehab only to find himself celebrating the Astros' championship with her on the field at Minute Maid Park earlier this month, calling it a "full circle moment."

"To have her run into my arms after the end of the World Series when we won it; it was just an incredible full circle moment," Verlander said. "I've just really tried to enjoy this ride and just be very present and appreciate every moment because it was almost taken away from me."

Verlander led the American League in wins (18), ERA (1.75), batting average against (.186), and WHIP (0.83).

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Verlander is only the sixth pitcher in baseball history to win two or more Cy Young Awards by unanimous vote. Only Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax has more with three.