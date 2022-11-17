Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
sfstandard.com
City Hall Paid Safe Drug Use Researcher $334 Per Hour To Walk Tenderloin Streets
San Francisco paid a researcher over $300 an hour to study the neighborhood impact of the Tenderloin Center safe consumption site, a project contract reveals. The $500,000 study, released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health, found that public drug use and discarded paraphernalia is 19% lower around the center, which opened early this year, than it was in the same area in 2019.
sfstandard.com
Syringes and Pipes at Downtown SF Whole Foods Force New Bathroom Rules
The bathroom at a Downtown San Francisco Whole Foods is now only open to customers after syringes and drug pipes were found inside. From now on, visitors must show security guards a receipt before they can use the bathroom. Customers will then be given a QR code for entry. The...
KQED
For the First Time in 2 Decades, This Majority-Asian SF District Will Not Have an Asian Supervisor
Leland Yee. Fiona Ma. Ed Jew. Carmen Chu. Katy Tang. Gordon Mar. Since 2001, these six Asian American officials passed the torch to one-another, representing San Francisco’s majority-Asian District 4 on the Board of Supervisors. But now for the first time in more than 20 years — and the...
Sonoma County respiratory illnesses at ‘extraordinary’ levels in county, especially for children
Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update on Tuesday about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children’s hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma...
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
archpaper.com
Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
The do's and don'ts of parking in San Francisco
A guide to keep you from stacking up costly tickets or even a tow.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
Bay Area researchers behind world's largest open-track traffic experiment
Researchers from UC Berkeley are pioneering a car automation software in hopes to help alleviate traffic jams and even reduce energy consumption.
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
Covid-19 Tracker: More covid for the holidays
Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Hospitalizations, recorded infections, positivity rates and R Number models continue to rise. Wastewater covid is down from 2 weeks ago but trending upwards. Covid-19 Tracker will not publish next week. Despite initial glowing reports, sales and...
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
advnture.com
The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco
Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly
For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
NBC Bay Area
7 Injured After 2 Muni Trains Collide in San Francisco
Seven people suffered minor injuries after two Muni light-rail trains collided on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Two trains collided near Brannan Street and The Embarcadero, Muni officials wrote on Twitter at 1:43 p.m. Fire crews also arrived on the scene to assist...
Pacific Islander Cultural District approved by city
A new Pacific Islander Cultural District was approved unanimously by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, and will soon be established in the southern neighborhoods of Visitacion Valley and Sunnydale. “It identifies us, acknowledges our existence,” said Gaynor Siataga, who runs the Pacific Islander Community Hut, a resource hub located...
thecalifornianpaper.com
Cal must prepare for earthquakes
While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.https://missionlocal.org/
Comments / 3