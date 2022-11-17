Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Music teacher arrested for inappropriately touching several students: San Jose Police
San Jose police said a music teacher has been arrested and charged by prosecutors with inappropriately touching as many as 10 girls. Israel Santiago, 43, of Morgan Hill was taken into custody Monday for sexually assaulting multiple minors, according to the San Jose Police Department. There are at least 10 students who have been identified as victims, officials said, and they fear there are more.
KTVU FOX 2
Pamela Price to become Alameda County's first Black District Attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - Civil-rights attorney Pamela Price is set to become Alameda County District Attorney after her opponent, prosecutor Terry Wiley conceded, making her the first Black person elected to the post. Price had declared victory over her opponent Friday night after she secured 53% of the vote to Wiley's...
KTVU FOX 2
Ex-employee arrested for alleged drive-by shooting at Palo Alto steakhouse
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police arrested a suspect in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting at the Stanford Shopping Center. Police say the suspect is a former employee of Fleming's Steakhouse, the restaurant where the shooting occurred. Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, was arrested for attempted murder...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda Co. deputy cited for DUI after totaling BBQ truck
An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was cited on suspicion of driving a county-owned BBQ-ing vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Michael Ziller was then released to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, stemming from a crash in Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held for San Jose homeless stabbing victims on 2-year anniversary
There was a remembrance Tuesday in San Jose for the hundreds of people who have died while living on the streets. It also marks two years since two homeless people were stabbed to death while seeking shelter in a San Jose church.
KTVU FOX 2
Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
KTVU FOX 2
Michigan Man arrested on alleged threat against California congressman
A man from Michigan is accused of threatening Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi, and faces federal charges. Investigators said 32-year-old Neil Matthew Walter left threatening messages in Garamendi's voicemail.
KTVU FOX 2
1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police seek information in two recent homicides
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are asking for the public's help in solving the city's latest homicides. Authorities said both homicides happened Friday; one in the early morning and the other in broad daylight. Officials said they received a report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. in the...
KTVU FOX 2
Police search for Oakland woman possibly experiencing mental health crisis
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have reported an "at-risk" woman to be missing and are asking for the public's help finding her. Alice Schwencke of Oakland was declared missing Monday after last being seen early Sunday in the 3600 block of Broadway, according to officials. Her family told officials she is "at risk due to a mental health crisis."
KTVU FOX 2
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras. One person was killed, and three others were injured Friday night in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay. For some, the incidents reinforce the need for more surveillance cameras to help catch the criminals involved in such crimes.
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo police 1st in California to offer anti-theft catalytic converter kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise -- California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in San Francisco
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department on Monday issued a bulletin asking for help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Friday. Lara Finnegan, 37, was last seen Nov. 18 in the 70 block of Maiden Lane in San Francisco at around 6:30 p.m., police said. Finnegan...
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless advocates in San Jose remember lives lost on 2nd anniversary of church stabbings
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Each year homeless advocates in San Jose remember the hundreds of people who die while living on the streets there. Today also marks two years since two unhoused people were stabbed to death while sheltering in a San Jose church. What happened at Grace Baptist Church...
KTVU FOX 2
2 drivers accused of murder for crash that killed married couple
Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after they allegedly killed the parents of 7-year-old twins while racing each other in Redwood City earlier this month. A 17-year-old driver collided with a car carrying Greg Ammen, his wife Grace Spiridon, and their daughters on El Camino Real on...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect opens fire from car at Stanford Shopping Center, no one struck by gunfire, police say
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police are investigating an apparent shooting at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. Officials say no one was struck by gunfire. Police released initial details at around 5:14 p.m. They said an unknown suspect fired as many as two shots from a handgun from a moving vehicle into Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. The scene is now said to be secure with a heavy police presence.
KTVU FOX 2
Search for drive-by shooter at Stanford Shopping Center; no one injured, police say
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police are investigating a drive-by shooting at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. Officials say no one was struck by gunfire. Police said dispatch received a call about the shooting from an employee at a restaurant who said the building was struck by a bullet. The shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. Police said an unknown suspect fired as many as two shots from a handgun from a moving vehicle into Fleming's Prime Steakhouse.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco LGBTQ+ community stands up to hate after deadly Colorado nightclub shooting
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community is saddened, upset and speaking out against hate and violence after a deadly nightclub shooting in Colorado. Investigators in Colorado Springs say a gunman armed with an AR-15 style rifle opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub. Five were killed and 17 were hurt.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect
RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao determined to bring hope, change and services
OAKLAND, Calif. - One day after declaring victory in the race for Oakland mayor, Sheng Thao said she's ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work on issues that many Oaklanders want addressed. She invited a KTVU crew into her home. In a one-on-one interview, she spoke about...
