San Jose police said a music teacher has been arrested and charged by prosecutors with inappropriately touching as many as 10 girls. Israel Santiago, 43, of Morgan Hill was taken into custody Monday for sexually assaulting multiple minors, according to the San Jose Police Department. There are at least 10 students who have been identified as victims, officials said, and they fear there are more.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO