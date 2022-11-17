ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music teacher arrested for inappropriately touching several students: San Jose Police

San Jose police said a music teacher has been arrested and charged by prosecutors with inappropriately touching as many as 10 girls. Israel Santiago, 43, of Morgan Hill was taken into custody Monday for sexually assaulting multiple minors, according to the San Jose Police Department. There are at least 10 students who have been identified as victims, officials said, and they fear there are more.
SAN JOSE, CA
Pamela Price to become Alameda County's first Black District Attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. - Civil-rights attorney Pamela Price is set to become Alameda County District Attorney after her opponent, prosecutor Terry Wiley conceded, making her the first Black person elected to the post. Price had declared victory over her opponent Friday night after she secured 53% of the vote to Wiley's...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Ex-employee arrested for alleged drive-by shooting at Palo Alto steakhouse

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police arrested a suspect in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting at the Stanford Shopping Center. Police say the suspect is a former employee of Fleming's Steakhouse, the restaurant where the shooting occurred. Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, was arrested for attempted murder...
PALO ALTO, CA
Alameda Co. deputy cited for DUI after totaling BBQ truck

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was cited on suspicion of driving a county-owned BBQ-ing vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Michael Ziller was then released to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, stemming from a crash in Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
VALLEJO, CA
1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
OAKLAND, CA
San Jose police seek information in two recent homicides

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are asking for the public's help in solving the city's latest homicides. Authorities said both homicides happened Friday; one in the early morning and the other in broad daylight. Officials said they received a report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Police search for Oakland woman possibly experiencing mental health crisis

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have reported an "at-risk" woman to be missing and are asking for the public's help finding her. Alice Schwencke of Oakland was declared missing Monday after last being seen early Sunday in the 3600 block of Broadway, according to officials. Her family told officials she is "at risk due to a mental health crisis."
OAKLAND, CA
2 drivers accused of murder for crash that killed married couple

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after they allegedly killed the parents of 7-year-old twins while racing each other in Redwood City earlier this month. A 17-year-old driver collided with a car carrying Greg Ammen, his wife Grace Spiridon, and their daughters on El Camino Real on...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Suspect opens fire from car at Stanford Shopping Center, no one struck by gunfire, police say

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police are investigating an apparent shooting at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. Officials say no one was struck by gunfire. Police released initial details at around 5:14 p.m. They said an unknown suspect fired as many as two shots from a handgun from a moving vehicle into Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. The scene is now said to be secure with a heavy police presence.
PALO ALTO, CA
Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect

RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
RICHMOND, CA

